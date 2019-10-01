Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shoplifting - Kirk M. Murray, born in 1979, 5860 Russell-Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• Shoplifting - Mary Murray, born in 1976, 5860 Russell-Topton Road, Toomsuba.
• Simple assault - Crystal M. Carignan, born in 1985, 4029 1/2 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Eric C. Carignan, born in 1986, 4029 1/2 23rd Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of North Frontage Road at 7:18 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3700 block of 19th Ct. at 4:49 p.m.
Shootings
• 3300 block of 27th St. at 6:57 a.m.
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 6:05 p.m.
• 4600 block of Arthur St. at 8:58 p.m.
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 3:06 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amanda Diane Hill, 31, 6338 Mosley Lake Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana less than 30 grams - Marquis D. Jackson, 34, 814 Old Country Club Road, Marion.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Loyd David Short, 57, 10318 Cow Creek Road, Meridian. Short is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Teresa Elaine Short, 59, 10318 Cow Creek Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• East Telephone Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Cow Creek Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False call, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Medical assist, 34th St.
• Lock in - North Hills St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brush fire, Wilder Drive (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire, Rabbit Road (Sam Dale).
• Brush fire, Hwy. 80 West (Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
