Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Shoplifting - James R. Broadway, born in 1966, 626 21st St. Apt. 20, Meridian.
• DUI/second offense - Randall G. Horner, born in 1967, 2009 31st St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 2400 block of 5th St. at 2:46 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2500 block of 7th St. at 1:05 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4400 block of 13th St. at 4:05 a.m.
Shootings
• 600 block of 45th Ave. at 7:19 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Brittany Ashton Baker, 30, 1944 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Dylan A. Criddle, 19, 1802 24th St., Meridian.
• DUI/influence of other substance - William J. Davis, 35, 1382 Little Zion Calvent, Collinsville. Davis is also charged with parking violations, switched tag/license plate, insurance card law in vehicle.
• No driver’s license - Elijah Evans, 15, 4524 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Evans is also charged with disregard of traffic device, seat belt violation.
• No driver’s license - Brittany Dianne James, 24, 14501 Hwy. 21 South, Philadelphia. James is also charged with seat belt violation, expired tag, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Bad check-felony - Joan Martin, 68, 64 Delta Drive, Waynesboro.
• Suspended driver’s license - Janerio Jacoby Patton, 21, 3520 36th St., Meridian. Patton is also charged with driving without headlights.
• Suspended driver’s license - Demar Vashon Shannon, 42, 6112 Oakland Heights St., Meridian. Shannon is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Anthony Allan Wofford Jr., 32, 3610 Suqualena-Meehan Road, Meehan.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Disturbance
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Martin-Kemper Road, Collinsville.
Stolen vehicle
• Hillcrest Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Unauthorized burning, 25th Ave.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Assist governmental agency, Hooper St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
• Flammable liquid spill, 2nd St. South.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.