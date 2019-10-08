Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Murder - Andre Tubbs, born in 1995, Meridian.
• DUI/fourth offense or subsequent - Rowland Jones, born in 1965, 2305 D St., Apt. J, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Steve McGlothin, born in 1958, 1801 24th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Destry Jenkins, born in 1966, 3003 Davis St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Thomas Coburn, born in 1970, 710 B St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Kimberly A. Scruggs, born in 1986, 1955 Sam Lackey Rd., Toomsuba.
• Disturbance of a family - Jamon T. Matthews, born in 1999, 521 18th St., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Amy Law, born in 1988, 358 Spring Dr., Butler, Ala.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Robbery
• 500 block of Front St. Ext. at 11:40 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 8th St. at 7:13 a.m.
• 3300 block of 8th St. at 8:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Pharis D. Burton, 45, 2423 37th Ave., Meridian. Burton is also charged with child support/failure to pay.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Jacob B. Chancelor, 20, 5777 Hwy. 45, Quitman. Chancelor is also charged with trespass upon the enclosed land of another.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Anissa Renee Eisworth, 47, 538 Bass Lane, Mt. Juliet, Tenn.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Acrindal McCray, 41, 1437 CR, Louin.
• Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine - Brenda McMullan, 54, 2900 Hwy. 19, Meridian. McMullan is also charged with sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Jadarius T. Ruffin, 20, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - James Michael Shirley, 47, 3700 49th Ct., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Jacorie Davon Smith, 23, 3806 A Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• North Hills Street, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• Lynwood Drive, Meridian.
• Spector Street, Meridian.
Burglary
• Newton/Martin Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 bypass.
• Cooking fire, 40th Ave.
• Medical assist, 45th St.
• Vehicle accident, Murphy Road.
• False alarm, Grandview Ave.
• No incident found, 21st St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brush fire, Bolen/Long Creek (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Dale Drive (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.