Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Public drunk - Glenn V. Stephens, born in 1962, 4060 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James E. Burks, born in 1982, 11172 Rd. 167, Philadelphia.
• Shoplifting - Kayla M. Leach, born in 1984, 3101 Hickory-Little Rock Road, Hickory.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Elbert E. Stevens, born in 1991, 1801 24th St. Apt. D3, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Keymonica S. McCoy, born in 1994, 1801 24th St. Apt. D3, Meridian.
Incident Reports
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - Brenda L. Anderson, 54, 1118 34th Ave., Meridian. Anderson is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Receiving stolen property - James Damonte Beasley, 22, 1221 West Ridge Way, Jackson.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - James Eugene Burks, 37, 11172 Road 167, Philadelphia.
• Probation violation/parole - Donna Jean Culpepper, 60, 8899 Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Ms Compulsory School Attendance Law - Carmen Lynette Hardy, 29, 8325 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Kayla Marie Leach, 35, 3101 Hickory-Little Rock Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Breanna Phillips, 26, 1410 37th Ave., Meridian. Phillips is also charged with Ms Compulsory School Attendance Law, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• False ID information - Leotha Scott III, 40, 515 31st Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• No driver’s license - Michelle Lee Stewart, 51, 227 C St., Meridian. Stewart is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Wildon “Sonny” Charles Thornton, 65, 5343 16th Ave., Meridian. Thornton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate, false ID information.
• Burglary/commercial bldg. - Carlos D. Young, 42, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Vandalism
• C.A. Pickard Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• B St.-11th Ave., Meridian.
• Old Marion Rd.-23rd St., Meridian.
Theft
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
• Emergency medical service call, Chandler Road.
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• False alarm, 30th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, South Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Assist, Will Garrett Road (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.