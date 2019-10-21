Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - Kaley Simone Shannon, 15, 1336 15th Place, Meridian.
• Stalking - April Shears, born in 1992, 9320 42nd Ave., Meridian. Shears is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Stalking - Vanlecia M. Miller, born in 1995, 3248 Knox Road, Toomsuba. Miller is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Simple assault - Kayla N. Shelby, born in 1998, 3644 Pamelia Drive, Lauderdale.
• Petit larceny - Jaquaris Dean, born in 1999, 1813 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Aceon Hopkins, born in 2001, 1906 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Calvin C. Lincecum, born in 1979, 404 S Geyers Church Road, Middletown, Pa.
• Disorderly conduct - Willie R. Phillips, born in 1982, 2401 51st Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Marshall R. Emerson, born in 1980, 4198 Bailey Acres Circle, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Nicesha B. Young, born in 1996, 1837 42nd Ave., Meridian. Young is also charged with disturbance of a business, petit larceny.
• DUI/first/refusal - Corie L. Thomas, born in 1981, 515 Salem St. Wadesboro, N.C.
• Shooting inside city limits - Jaterreon T. Donwell, born in 1999, 3116 10th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Resisting arrest - Tytion Z. Jenkins, born in 1996, 2204 11th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jennifer L. McMillan, born in 1970, 5753 Marion Drive, Marion.
• DUI/first - Michael L. Hopper, born in 1967, 717 57th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Nathan J. Nix Jr., born in 1988, 8534 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• DUI/first/refusal - Santarrio A. Lyons, born in 1984, 530 Forest St., Marion.
• Malicious mischief - Shamekia Norwood, born in 1990, 2018 19th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Edward T. Odom, born in 1976, 1421 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Keater S. Brown, born in 1986, 3000 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Eddie J. Stewart, born in 1989, 3516 35th St., Meridian.
• Trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disturbance of a business, resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Joshua Cavenaugh, born in 1987, 1451 B Fairchild Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis Scott, born in 1976, 2608 17th St., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Betty Reed, born in 1966, 1802 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Laquina Beverly, born in 1992, 4607 Manning St., Meridian. Beverly is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Simple assault/two counts - Ashley N. Gerzsenye, born in 1992, 10978 Davis Road, Collinsville.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Derrick Harold, born in 1993, 4803 Hooper St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 800 block of 29th Ave. at 12:13 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39 North at 7:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2200 block of Front St. at 1:52 a.m.
• 4100 block of South St. at 4:59 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 600 block of 25th St. at 4:39 p.m.
• 2000 block of Hwy. 45 North at 9:55 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 9:53 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2900 block of 15th St. at 12:52 p.m.
• 1400 block of 16th St. at 9:41 a.m.
Shootings
• 1600 block of South 59th Place at 7:07 a.m.
• 2600 block of 16th St. at 1:17 a.m.
• 600 block of 12th Ave. at 6:10 p.m.
• 3300 block of 55th Place at 11:59 a.m.
• 2100 block of 43rd Ave. at 4:54 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 10 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• No driver’s license - James Earl Evans, 39, 2603 41st Ave., Meridian. Evans is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Dwayne Fisher, 58, 5035 Fisher Road, Meridian. Fisher is also charged with careless driving.
• Petit larceny - Ashley Nicole Gerzsenye, 27, 6390 Jimmy Smith Road, Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - Stevie Mark Gordon Jr., 29, 5820 Tubbs Road, Toomsuba. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Courtney Sanchez Granger, 34, 13700 Sutton Park Drive, Jacksonville, Fla. Granger is also charged with driving on the wrong side of the road.
• DUI/first offense - Johnathan Guerrero, 27, 8210 Reservoir Road, Collinsville.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Breanna Katelyn Guthrie, 24, 6591 Sonny Lane, Toomsuba. Guthrie is also charged with disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, false ID information.
• DUI/first offense - Terrinecy Rodricus Harris, 31, 4201 Royal Road, Meridian. Harris is also charged with DUI/child endangerment/three counts, improper equipment, child restraint law, no liability insurance, no driver’s license, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer.
• Suspended driver’s license - Donyell Scott Hudson, 39, 10365 Gorenflo Road, D’Iberville. Hudson is also charged with seat belt violation/three counts, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Brikley Stormi Danyele Kelly, 27, 4857 SL Wilson Road, Meridian. Kelly is also charged with no liability insurance, no license tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Justin Lee Langdon, 29, 486 Harper Road, Meridian. Langdon is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Expired driver’s license - Howard Earl Mobley Jr., 47, 535 C St., Meridian. Mobley Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, switched tag/license plate.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Becky Lynn Monk, 22, 1417 47th Ave., Meridian.
• Motor vehicle theft - Jostin Daelynn Naylor, 19, 1219 18th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Hannah Michelle Shirley-Wilkins, 22, 5201 W. Gate Hills Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Julius Lee Steele, 34, 5303 New Hope Road, DeKalb. Steele is also charged with careless driving, improper equipment.
• DUI/first offense - Gregory Autry Welden, 47, 9340 Gum Log Road, Bailey.
• Possession of controlled substance - Hannah Shirley Wilkins, 22, 2111 Pleasant Ridge Road, Chunky.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
• Clayton Cemetery Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Rivers Road, Meridian.
• 8th St.-35th Ave., Meridian.
• 8th St.-36th Ave., Meridian.
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Gum Log Road, Meridian.
Investigate suspicious vehicle/person
• Hwy.145-Springhill Loop, Meridian.
• Bynum Road-Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Improperly parked vehicle
• Cricket Road-State Blvd. Ext.
Assault
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False call, Old Marion Road.
• Outside fire, North Frontage Road.
• Medical assist, 35th Ave.
• Outside fire, 15th Place.
• Some/odor removal, 24th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Causeyville Road (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Zero Road (Long Creek).
• Accident with injuries, T.M. Jones Road (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Road (Russell).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road (South).
• Brushfire, Bethlehem Road (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.