The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:

• Disorderly conduct - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless.

• Shoplifting/two counts - Chelsey Dew, born in 1995, 3834 Meehan-Suqualena Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense/refusal - Joshua S. Miles, born in 1978, 3626 Pamelia Drive, Lauderdale.

• Shoplifting - Kimberly T. Smith, born in 1994, 199 CR 3541 Enterprise.

• Public drunk - Michelle Roland, born in 1976, 1420 16th Ave., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense/refusal - Jennifer R. Smith, born in 1988, 2009 21st St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense/refusal - Dwayne Clark, born in 1969, 2213 21st St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense/refusal - Jessica Diamond, born in 1989, 202 Knight Parker Road, Meridian.

• DUI/third offense or subsequent - Johnathan Webb, born in 1997, 10371 CR 4314, Collinsville.

• Simple assault - Ashley Hill, born in 1988, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Charles Kirkland, born in 1963, homeless.

• DUI/second offense/refusal - Garland Murray Jr., born in 1991, 1914 26th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Susan M. Allen, born in 1983, 539 Watkins St., Philadelphia.

• Simple assault/threat - Johnathan Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian.

• Simple assault/threat - Kenneth Williams, born in 1966, 649 Lena Floyd Road, Collinsville.

• Embezzlement - Timothy McElroy, born in 1975, 435 Howard Johnson Road, Porterville.

• Shoplifting - Eric D. Jones, born in 1980, 204 Newton St., Union. Jones is also charged with resisting arrest.

• Malicious mischief - Jemil T. Carlisle, born in 1982, 3015 Mt. Barton Pl. Apt. D7, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Robbery

• 2300 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 7:37 p.m.

Commercial burglary

• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 4:24 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 1200 block of 29th Ave. at 8:44 a.m.

• 2000 block of 34th Ave. at 11:30 a.m.

• 500 block of 49th Ave. at 10:53 p.m.

• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 11:10 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 2200 block of South Frontage 7:52 a.m.

• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 7 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 3100 block of Valley St. at 4:57 p.m.

• 2100 block of 15th Ave. at 10:59 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/second offense - Jemil Tyrone Carlisle, 36, 3015 Mt. Barton Place D17, Meridian. Carlisle is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, careless driving.

• Underage consumption - Lauren Nicole Chatham, 18, 3812 Jiggs Chatham Road, Meridian.

• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Tessa Mae Emmons, 43, 5198 Zero Road, Meridian. Emmons is also charged with accessory after the fact.

• Aggravated assault/manifest extreme indifference to life - Joelrod Larrell Hughes, 30, 5198 Zero Road, Meridian. Hughes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Cheryl Beth Johnson, 50, 5140 Zero Road, Apt. 6A, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Allison Elizabeth McCart Barron, 30, 220 East 18th St., Lawrence, Kansas. McCart Barron is also charged with resisting arrest, careless driving.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Peggy Elizabeth Robinson Netherland, 49, 2199 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Jennifer Rochone Palmer, 30, 2009 21st St., Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Willie Roger Starks, 27, 3516 2nd St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence/first offense, no driver’s license, careless driving, improper/failure to signal.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:

Theft

• Zero Road, Meridian.

• Centerhill-Martin Road, Meridian.

Burglary

• Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.

• Valley Road, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.

• Bolen-Long Creek Road, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 39 by-pass, Meridian.

• 9th St.-46th Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 South-Water Valley Road, Meridian.

Vandalism

• Kewanee Church Road, Toomsuba.

Shooting

• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.

Suspicious vehicle-suspicious person

• Sandflat Road, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Jiggs Chatham Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.

• Trash fire, 48th Ave.

• Wrong location, Interstate 20.

• Extrication of victim(s), Royal Road.

• Vehicle accident, 8th St.

• Steam/vapor, Old Marion Rd.

• Vehicle accident, 52nd Ct.

• Severe weather, 27th Ave.

• Structure weakened/collapsed, 38th Ave.

• Service call, 11th Ave.

• False alarm, St. Louis St.

• Smoke/odor removal, 17th Ave.

• Power line down, 28th St.

• False alarm, 22nd Ave. Heights.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 North.

• Building fire, 20th St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Assist, Old Hwy. 19 SE (Southeast).

• Emergency medical service call, Whitaker Road (Southeast).

• Assist, King Road (Bailey).

• Assist, Cricket Road (Suqualena).

• Assist, Clarke County (Clarkdale).

• Assist, Dr. Brock Road (Southeast).

• Assist, Wildwood Circle (Northeast).

• Assist, Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).

• An accident with injuries, Wilson Dale Rd. (Collinsville).

• Assist, Hickory Hill Cir. (Martin).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs on Monday at 2 p.m.

