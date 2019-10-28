Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Disorderly conduct - Mario Terrell, born in 1979, homeless.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Chelsey Dew, born in 1995, 3834 Meehan-Suqualena Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Joshua S. Miles, born in 1978, 3626 Pamelia Drive, Lauderdale.
• Shoplifting - Kimberly T. Smith, born in 1994, 199 CR 3541 Enterprise.
• Public drunk - Michelle Roland, born in 1976, 1420 16th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Jennifer R. Smith, born in 1988, 2009 21st St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Dwayne Clark, born in 1969, 2213 21st St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Jessica Diamond, born in 1989, 202 Knight Parker Road, Meridian.
• DUI/third offense or subsequent - Johnathan Webb, born in 1997, 10371 CR 4314, Collinsville.
• Simple assault - Ashley Hill, born in 1988, 209 3rd Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles Kirkland, born in 1963, homeless.
• DUI/second offense/refusal - Garland Murray Jr., born in 1991, 1914 26th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Susan M. Allen, born in 1983, 539 Watkins St., Philadelphia.
• Simple assault/threat - Johnathan Price, born in 1978, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Kenneth Williams, born in 1966, 649 Lena Floyd Road, Collinsville.
• Embezzlement - Timothy McElroy, born in 1975, 435 Howard Johnson Road, Porterville.
• Shoplifting - Eric D. Jones, born in 1980, 204 Newton St., Union. Jones is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Malicious mischief - Jemil T. Carlisle, born in 1982, 3015 Mt. Barton Pl. Apt. D7, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 2300 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 7:37 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 4:24 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1200 block of 29th Ave. at 8:44 a.m.
• 2000 block of 34th Ave. at 11:30 a.m.
• 500 block of 49th Ave. at 10:53 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 11:10 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of South Frontage 7:52 a.m.
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 7 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 4:57 p.m.
• 2100 block of 15th Ave. at 10:59 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/second offense - Jemil Tyrone Carlisle, 36, 3015 Mt. Barton Place D17, Meridian. Carlisle is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 30 grams, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• Underage consumption - Lauren Nicole Chatham, 18, 3812 Jiggs Chatham Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Tessa Mae Emmons, 43, 5198 Zero Road, Meridian. Emmons is also charged with accessory after the fact.
• Aggravated assault/manifest extreme indifference to life - Joelrod Larrell Hughes, 30, 5198 Zero Road, Meridian. Hughes is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Cheryl Beth Johnson, 50, 5140 Zero Road, Apt. 6A, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Allison Elizabeth McCart Barron, 30, 220 East 18th St., Lawrence, Kansas. McCart Barron is also charged with resisting arrest, careless driving.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Peggy Elizabeth Robinson Netherland, 49, 2199 Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Jennifer Rochone Palmer, 30, 2009 21st St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jon Brandon Parker, 24, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Willie Roger Starks, 27, 3516 2nd St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence/first offense, no driver’s license, careless driving, improper/failure to signal.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Zero Road, Meridian.
• Centerhill-Martin Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Old Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
• Bolen-Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39 by-pass, Meridian.
• 9th St.-46th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South-Water Valley Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Kewanee Church Road, Toomsuba.
Shooting
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle-suspicious person
• Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Jiggs Chatham Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Trash fire, 48th Ave.
• Wrong location, Interstate 20.
• Extrication of victim(s), Royal Road.
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Steam/vapor, Old Marion Rd.
• Vehicle accident, 52nd Ct.
• Severe weather, 27th Ave.
• Structure weakened/collapsed, 38th Ave.
• Service call, 11th Ave.
• False alarm, St. Louis St.
• Smoke/odor removal, 17th Ave.
• Power line down, 28th St.
• False alarm, 22nd Ave. Heights.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 North.
• Building fire, 20th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Assist, Old Hwy. 19 SE (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Whitaker Road (Southeast).
• Assist, King Road (Bailey).
• Assist, Cricket Road (Suqualena).
• Assist, Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Dr. Brock Road (Southeast).
• Assist, Wildwood Circle (Northeast).
• Assist, Bolen Long Creek Rd. (Southeast).
• An accident with injuries, Wilson Dale Rd. (Collinsville).
• Assist, Hickory Hill Cir. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs on Monday at 2 p.m.
