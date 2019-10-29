Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Simple assault on a minor - Jasmine Flucker, born in 1990, 2026 18th St., Meridian. Flucker is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Willful trespassing - Janice Carlisle, born in 1958, 3015 Mt. Barton Place, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James Fayette, born in 2000, 473 West Broad St., Decatur.
• Shoplifting - Jason Morgan, born in 1997, 13911 RD 210, Union.
• Disorderly conduct - Marquetta A. Grace, born in 1986, 803 29th St., Meridian. Grace is also charged with simple assault/threat, public profanity.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 900 block of North Frontage Road at 11:14 p.m.
• 2600 block of A St. at 6:14 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2600 block of A St. at 6:14 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 7:49 a.m.
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North at 8:40 a.m.
• 2200 block of Hwy. 39 North at 9:43 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 3000 block of 22nd St. at 11:55 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle, Antonia Keshana Cole, 24, 366 Pleasant Grove Church, DeKalb. Cole is also charged with expired driver’s license, no license tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Drew Reece Espey, 11877 Newton County-Martin Rd., Collinsville. Espey is also charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no liability insurance, failure to signal, seat belt violation.
• Dog, vicious - Jena Gregory, 33, 840 Lake St., Meridian.
• Contempt/child support - Andrew Roderick Griggs, 33, 107 71st St. A88, Meridian.
• Driving with a suspended license - Ronald Gerado Hearns, 38, 1318 19th St., Meridian. Hearns is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Janika Lataya Hopson, 21, 2209 29th Ave., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment, expired license tag, improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Carlos James Jones, 31, 1720 Old Marion Rd., Meridian.
• Simple assault causing bodily injury - Clifford James Sheffield, 41, 4212 Hickory Lane, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, South Frontage Road.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Peavey Drive.
• Smoke/odor removal, 71st Place.
• False alarm, Davis St.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• Assist governmental agency, 71st Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Assist, Hwy. 19 North (Collinsville).
• Assist, Marion-Russell Road (Russell).
• Fire alarm, Windsor Circle (Bailey, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
