Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Disorderly conduct - Charles D. Kirkland Jr., born in 1963, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 2:55 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 23rd Ave. at 8:03 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Maxey Brent Baucum, 50, 12363 Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Brian Marquis Knighton, 36, 1611 CR 694, Shubuta.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Robert Earl Massey, 63, 10072 Hwy. 494, Little Rock, Miss.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense/two counts - Ladarius Dewayne Rush, 29, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Rush is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Contempt child support/two counts - Isiah Walker, 55, 371 Sweetgum Bottom Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - Monanesa Williams, 31, 329 44th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Assault
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire
• 5th St., Meridian.
Unknown trouble
• Causeyville Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False alarm, 69th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 South.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Accident with injuries, W. Lauderdale Road (Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries, Bolen-Long Creek Road (Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Marion-Russell Road (Russell, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
