Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Aggravated assault - Karia S. Holt, born in 1989, 7100 Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Rodricus Huggins, born in 1990, 930 42nd Ave. Apt. 1003, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kayla N. Griffin, born in 1991, 2307 22nd St., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Jeremy Killens, born in 1982, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Indecent exposure - Eddie J. Davis Jr., born in 1989, 2156 Knox Road, Cuba, Ala. Davis Jr. is also charged with disorderly conduct, possession of paraphernalia.
• Shoplifting - Kelsye R. Freshour, born in 1979, 177 Chislon Drive, Starkville.
• Simple assault - Mary M. Whigham, born in 2000, 2314 Front St. Apt. 3, Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Hytoyia Williams, born in 1981, 268 58th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, 7263 Windsor Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Harold G. Green Jr., born in 1980, 2227 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Robbery
• 500 block of Front St. Extension.
Commercial burglary
• 3300 block of 8th St. at 7:13 a.m.
• 3300 block of 8th St. at 8:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• No driver’s license - Anthony B. Barfield, 31, 1801 24th St. Apt. J3, Meridian. Barfield is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Ladetric Keshun Clemons, 33, 513 Cumberland Ave., Philadelphia. Clemons is also charged with improper license tag display, no liability insurance.
• Child pornography - David Cutler Covington, 62, 314 Briarwood Blvd., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Lavaris Fletcher, 21, 3923 28th St., Meridian. Fletcher is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Cheyenne Alexis Harris, 17, 332 Stratton Road, Decatur. Harris is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation/two counts.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kenya Yvette Hayes, 31, 10243 Lynnwood Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Joseph T. Nowell, 41, 10702 Byrd Donner Road, Collinsville.
• No driver’s license - Jimmy Lee Scott Jr., 58, 1202 Central St., Jackson. Scott Jr. is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Disturbance of family - Willie Charles Tucker, 50, 3087 Rivers Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Theft
• Collinsville Road, Meridian.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
