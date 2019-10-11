Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:

• Disregard for traffic device - George A. Morris IV.

• Stalking - Andrew Curtis.

• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker. Fluker is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

• Embezzlement - Kenzqeviaus Cole.

• Driving while license suspended - Crystal Marie Scarbrough. Scarbrough is also charged with no insurance.

• Public drunk - Edward Odom. Odom is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Charles Rankin III. Rankin III is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.

• Improper equipment - Curtis Cupit.

• Failure to dim - Jennifer Moulds. Moulds is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance.

• No-tag - Antonio Reed. Reed is also charged with driving with suspended license, no proof of insurance.

• Abuse of 911 - Danielle Davis. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct.

• DUI - Amber Coghlan. Coghlan is also charged with disregard for traffic device.

• Simple assault/threat - Mario Cole. Cole is also charged with no tag.

• Improper equipment - Cynthia Renfrow. Renfrow is also charged with no insurance.

• Expired tag - Jennifer Sykes.

• No-tag - Marcus Hurn.

• Seatbelt violation - Kimberly Scruggs. Scruggs is also charged with expired tag, trespassing.

• Expired tag - Timothy Glover.

• Suspended driver’s license - Bryant Moore. Moore is also charged with improper signal, shoplifting.

• Speeding 57/40 - Tadena S. Davis.

• Speeding 47/30 - Ceara L. McCoy.

• Speeding 48/30 - Jamyla N. Fenton.

• Disregard of traffic device - Mondarius D. Trotter.

• Disregard of traffic device - Desi E. Ross.

• Disregard of traffic device - Jessica R. Sanders.

• Disregard of traffic device - Jasmine P. Bush.

• Disregard of traffic device - Keirra L. Sims. Sims is also charged with no driver’s license.

• Disregard of traffic device - Lakyrra Mitchell.

• Disregard of traffic device - Adrion A. Gordon.

• Indecent exposure - Kenneth Rainey. Rainey is also charged with willful trespassing.

• Contempt of court/four counts - Laddarius Johnson.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.

• Robbery/Armed - Lee Tommie Amerson, 39, 2905 S Frontage Road, Meridian. Amerson is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation/parole.

• Grand larceny - Omeika D. Brown, 23, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.

• No driver’s license - Jasmine Dukes, 27, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian. Dukes is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance.

• Felony DUI - Robert Lamar Fisher, 35, 4423 Arundel Road, Meridian. Fisher is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kenderrick Hull, 24, 4525 Bethlehem Road, Lauderdale.

• No driver’s license - Labarrious Jamarcus Inge, 21, 2006 18th Ave., Meridian. Inge is also charged with disregard of traffic device.

• Suspended driver’s license - Robert Demond Moore, 36, 2649 St. Andrews, Meridian. Moore is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.

• Burglary/dwelling house - Jason Tinsley, 34, 104 W.E. Fairchild Road, Seminary.

• Probation violation/parole - Daniel Scott Walker, 40, 11590 Hwy. 482, Philadelphia.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:

Burglary

• Long Creek Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Centerhill-Martin Road.

• Medical assist, 38th Ave.

• Public service, Grandview Ave.

• Assist Governmental Agency, 56th Ave.

• False alarm, South Frontage Road.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• Accident with injuries, Centerhill-Martin Road (Martin, Collinsville).

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).

• Brush fire, West Lauderdale Road (Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

