Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Disregard for traffic device - George A. Morris IV.
• Stalking - Andrew Curtis.
• Shoplifting - Robert Fluker. Fluker is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Embezzlement - Kenzqeviaus Cole.
• Driving while license suspended - Crystal Marie Scarbrough. Scarbrough is also charged with no insurance.
• Public drunk - Edward Odom. Odom is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Charles Rankin III. Rankin III is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance.
• Improper equipment - Curtis Cupit.
• Failure to dim - Jennifer Moulds. Moulds is also charged with suspended driver’s license, no proof of insurance.
• No-tag - Antonio Reed. Reed is also charged with driving with suspended license, no proof of insurance.
• Abuse of 911 - Danielle Davis. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI - Amber Coghlan. Coghlan is also charged with disregard for traffic device.
• Simple assault/threat - Mario Cole. Cole is also charged with no tag.
• Improper equipment - Cynthia Renfrow. Renfrow is also charged with no insurance.
• Expired tag - Jennifer Sykes.
• No-tag - Marcus Hurn.
• Seatbelt violation - Kimberly Scruggs. Scruggs is also charged with expired tag, trespassing.
• Expired tag - Timothy Glover.
• Suspended driver’s license - Bryant Moore. Moore is also charged with improper signal, shoplifting.
• Speeding 57/40 - Tadena S. Davis.
• Speeding 47/30 - Ceara L. McCoy.
• Speeding 48/30 - Jamyla N. Fenton.
• Disregard of traffic device - Mondarius D. Trotter.
• Disregard of traffic device - Desi E. Ross.
• Disregard of traffic device - Jessica R. Sanders.
• Disregard of traffic device - Jasmine P. Bush.
• Disregard of traffic device - Keirra L. Sims. Sims is also charged with no driver’s license.
• Disregard of traffic device - Lakyrra Mitchell.
• Disregard of traffic device - Adrion A. Gordon.
• Indecent exposure - Kenneth Rainey. Rainey is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Contempt of court/four counts - Laddarius Johnson.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Robbery/Armed - Lee Tommie Amerson, 39, 2905 S Frontage Road, Meridian. Amerson is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, probation violation/parole.
• Grand larceny - Omeika D. Brown, 23, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jasmine Dukes, 27, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian. Dukes is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance.
• Felony DUI - Robert Lamar Fisher, 35, 4423 Arundel Road, Meridian. Fisher is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Kenderrick Hull, 24, 4525 Bethlehem Road, Lauderdale.
• No driver’s license - Labarrious Jamarcus Inge, 21, 2006 18th Ave., Meridian. Inge is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Suspended driver’s license - Robert Demond Moore, 36, 2649 St. Andrews, Meridian. Moore is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Jason Tinsley, 34, 104 W.E. Fairchild Road, Seminary.
• Probation violation/parole - Daniel Scott Walker, 40, 11590 Hwy. 482, Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Burglary
• Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Centerhill-Martin Road.
• Medical assist, 38th Ave.
• Public service, Grandview Ave.
• Assist Governmental Agency, 56th Ave.
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Accident with injuries, Centerhill-Martin Road (Martin, Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, West Lauderdale Road (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
