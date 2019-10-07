Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Fugitive from justice - Alicia Faye Yates, 33, 283 Harper Road, Meridian.
• Felon carrying a concealed weapon - Walter J. Williams, born in 1973, 519 B St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Regina L. Price, born in 1974, 4609 Broadmoor Drive, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Kayla Griffin, born in 1991, 2307 22nd St., Meridian. Griffin is also charged with petit larceny.
• Disturbance of a business - Robert Walker, born in 1980, homeless. Walker is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Simple assault/threat - Keitric Randle, born in 1999, 2425 East St. Apt. F1, Meridian.
• Simple assault on a minor - Nehesha Collins, born in 1988, 2205 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Donna C. Vaughn, born in 1976, 5701 A Sam Culpepper Road, Toomsuba.
• Public drunk - Gregory Lewis, born in 1960, homeless.
• Disorderly conduct - Taelor Turner, born in 1990, homeless.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Amy D. Webb, born in 1971, 7091 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Reginald Jordan, born in 1992, 4712 Hooper St., Meridian. Jordan is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Petit larceny - Ladeisha S. Hayes, born in 1996, 2904 36th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Tommy L. Lake, born in 1970, 4513 37th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - James E. Hall, born in 1959, 200 North Hills St. Apt. 23F, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/refusal - Daffney T. Cline, born in 1975, 20 Verde Ct. Pensacola, Fla. Cline is also charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace.
• Trespassing - Remi Thompson, born in 1992, 3401 Valley St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Roderious Latham, born in 1988, 2282 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Domanetrius Camper, born in 2000, 2202 22nd Ave., Meridian. Camper is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Shoplifting - Linda D. Benamon, born in 1972, 1010 N. Frontage Road, Meridian. Benamon is also charged with trespassing.
• Possession of marijuana - Michael M. Bradley, born in 1996, 4712 Hooper St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 4900 block of Poplar Springs Drive at 9:20 a.m.
• 2900 block of Valley St. at 9:21 p.m.
• 1700 block of 45th Ave. at 11:14 p.m.
• 2100 block of North Hills St. at 4:12 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 4000 block of 5th St. at 11:19 a.m.
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 2:11 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2200 block of South Frontage Road at 3:11 p.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 8:33 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 8:31 p.m.
• 1000 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 7:53 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 6200 block of Oakland Park St. at 11:08 a.m.
• 1300 block of 32nd Ave. at 5:38 a.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road at 6:11 a.m.
• 3400 block of 25th St. at 1:25 p.m.
Shootings
• 2700 block of Saint Andrews St. at 9:04 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Driving under the influence/second offense - Rodericus Latham, 30, 285 Betts Radcliff Rd., Toomsuba. Latham is also charged with disregard of traffic device, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, telephone harassment.
• Contempt of court - Lacey Brittney Lewis, 32, 2271 A Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Gabriel Mosley, 27, 34 Sunday Drive, Butler, Ala. Mosley is also charged with no liability insurance, seat belt violation, receiving stolen property-felony.
• No driver’s license - Tonna La’Paris Neal, 17, 9207 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville.
• Disturbance of family - Lamar Antonio Phillips, 35, 2805 St. Luke St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Regina Latasha Price, 45, 4609 Broadmoor Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kacy Jovan Reed, 39, 522 East View, Forest. Reed is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kaporscha Mercedes Stennis, 28, 1615 24th Ave., Meridian. Stennis is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Angelo Sentell Stephens, 38, 2117 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Walter J. Williams, 45, 10714 Antioch Road, Lauderdale.
• Disturbance of family offensive conduct - Ethan Daniel Womack, 29, 9614 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Hwy. 80, Meridian.
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• North Hills St., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39 bypass/B St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North/5th St., Meridian.
Disturbance
• Old Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• Hwy. 496, Toomsuba.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Medical assist, 32nd Place.
• False alarm, Hwy. 19 North.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 39.
• Lockin - Beech St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st Ave. East.
• Extrication of victim(s), Hwy. 493.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39 North.
• Outside fire, King Road.
• No incident found, Church Ave.
• Vehicle fire, 18th St.
• False alarm, 9th St.
• Vehicle accident, Lindley Road.
• Lockin, Hwy. 19 North.
• Good intent call, North Frontage Road.
• False call, 5th St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 493 (Bailey).
• Brushfire, Russell-Topton Road (Northeast, Lauderdale).
• Structure fire, Old Wire Road (Long Creek, Southeast, Russell).
• Brushfire, Hillview Drive (Northeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Valley Road (South).
• Brushfire, Twitley Branch Road (Collinsville).
• Grass fire, Pauldin Road (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical call, MM 142/59 (South).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
