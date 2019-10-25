Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• DUI/first offense - Demarkus C. Trussell, born in 1979, 10276 Lynn Lane Lot 2, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Margaret Noble, born in 1963, 209 3rd Ave. South, Meridian. Noble is also charged with domestic violence.
• Willful trespassing - Dennis R. Palmer, born in 1966, 1803 12th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 32nd St. at 8:53 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Fraudulent use of identity/DC/CC/SS# - Joshua K. Fuller, 33, 86951 Fellowship Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Sammie Lee Latney, 29, 469 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian. Latney is also charged with no liability insurance, child restraint law.
• No driver’s license - Sandi K. McLemore, 40, 2114 15th Ave., Meridian. McLemore is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance, failure to appear/two counts.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Cedric Lamont Williams, 40, 117 Booker Lane, York, Ala. Williams is also charged with failure to appear.
• No driver’s license - Markayla Wright, 18, 2430 2nd Ave., Meridian. Wright is also charged with seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stop suspicious
• Pine Springs-White Kinard, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Burglary
• Valley Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Outside fire, 15th Place.
• False alarm, 16th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
