Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Domestic violence - James T. Scott, born in 1974, 2134 Knox Road, Meridian.
• Public profanity - Jason P. Vincent, born in 1980, 3117 Valley St., Meridian. Vincent is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Child neglect - Tia Terrell, born in 1995, 4611 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tia Terrell, born in 1995, 4611 Paulding St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 6800 block of Hwy. 80 West at 12:39 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1600 block of Old Marion Road at 6:14 p.m.
Shootings
• 3100 block of Valley St. at 7:12 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 0 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Daniel Ryan Baker, 29, 1944 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Devin Alexis Garrett, 24, 5098 Bennie Cooper Road, Meridian. Garrett is also charged with possession of paraphernalia, disturbing the peace.
• No driver’s license - Lasteven Terrell Hill, 21, 8384 Kemper Springs, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Fire
• Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Meehan Savoy Road West, Meridian.
Missing person
• Northshore, Toomsuba.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 80 West, Meridian.
• Zero Rd., Meridian.
Disturbance/domestic trouble
• Old Wire Rd., Meridian.
Theft
• Martin-Kemper Rd., Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Aircraft standby, M St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Structure fire, Russell-Mt. Gilead Road (Toomsuba, Southeast).
• Structure fire, Wildcat Rd. (Collinsville, Martin, Suqualena).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
