The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Shooting into a dwelling house - Jimmy Lee Williams, 27, 3601 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Raven Harris, born in 2001, 4814 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Angela M. Shelby, born in 1976, 3644 Pamelia Drive, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Brian Swain, born in 1989, homeless.
• DUI/first offense - Ricardo Moton, born in 1977, 696 North Hills St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Church burglary
• 3900 block of 8th St. at 11:03 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3600 block of Parkway Blvd. at 9:51 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 3600 block of Parkway Blvd. at 9:51 a.m.
• 4900 block of Arundel Road at 5:49 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of 40th Ave. at 2:18 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Kimberly Akins, 38, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lakenny Jarell Bell, 29, 803 29th St., Meridian.
• Driving under the influence of other substances - Angela Michelle Collis, 40, 2035 25th Ave., Meridian. Collis is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Denetria Kierra Ford, 24, 514 Old Country Club Road, Marion. Ford is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Dakota Lowell Fraiser, 21, 2327 Hwy. 45 North, Meridian. Fraiser is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag, improper equipment.
• Sale of cocaine/two counts - Lamaurice Hasani Jenkins, 38, 204 3rd St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Dewayne Wilburn Scisson, 47, 3080 C Nester Road, Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/two counts - Brandi G. Thrash, 35, 9018 Collinsville Road Lot 13, Collinsville. Thrash is also charged with compulsory school attendance, disturbance of family.
• Disturbing the peace - Labresha Jonnicka Warren, 25, 1200 16th St., Meridian.
East Mississippi Drug Task Force
• Prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail - Sheo Monique James. 28, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 71, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 496-KOA Campground Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• False alarm, Bonita Lakes Drive.
• False alarm, 19th Ave.
• Grass fire, 35th Ave.
• Woods fire, South Frontage Road.
• No incident found, State Blvd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Brushfire, Ponta Hills Road (Bailey, Russell).
• Structure fire, Causeyville Road (Long Creek, Southeast, Clarkdale).
• Assist, CR 350, Clarke County (Clarkdale).
• Brush fire, Wilder Drive (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
