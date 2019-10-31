Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Domestic violence - James L. Burrage, born in 1992, 5033 37th St., Meridian.
• Possession of stolen firearm - Eric J. Odoms, born in 1996, 1725 18th St., Meridian. Odoms is also charged with burglary-all but dwelling.
• Burglary-all but dwelling - Airien Clay, born in 1992, 3610 34th St., Meridian.
• Statutory rape/victim 14 or 15 - Dylan J. Hinton, born in 2001, 761 Harper Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Commercial burglary
• 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 3 p.m.
• 2500 block of 15th St. at 2:44 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 27th Ave. at 10:34 a.m.
Shootings
• 4700 block of 8th St. at 8:31 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Gary A. Brown, 39, 1960 Pleasant Ridge Road, Chunky.
• No driver’s license - James Levern Burrage Jr., 26, 5033 37th St., Meridian. Burrage Jr. is also charged with no liability insurance.
• Attempted burglary of commercial/bldg. - Airien J. Clay, 27, 3610 34th St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Ryan Ray Cothran, 40, 3132 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Christopher Dazuan Hudson, 23, 8637 King Road, Meridian. Hudson is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jacorious T. Jones, 27, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. Jones is also charged with possession of marijuana/more than 30 grams.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Jason A. Moon, 45, 5109 Windsor Road, Meridian. Moon is also charge with possession of stolen property.
• Probation violation/parole - Jimmy Colby Smith, 35, 6268 Zero Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Theft
• Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Knox Road, Toomsuba.
Accident
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Vehicle accident, Windover Circle.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
