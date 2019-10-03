Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Shoplifting/second offense - Jeremy Rashaad Killins, 37, 1621 25th Ave., Meridian. Killins is also charged with trespassing/willful/two counts, disturbance in a public place/two counts.
• Shoot into a dwelling - Jimmy L. Williams, born in 1991, 2457 40th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon.
• Simple assault - Markaisha Graham, born in 1998, 8239 Van Zyverden Road, Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jasmine R. Dukes, born in 1992, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/threat - Rashonda Cole, born in 1982, 1921 20th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Lance Gay, born in 2000, 600 Old Country Club Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Demetrice Johnson, born in 1996, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Domestic violence - Ira Chambliss, born in 1988, 4408 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Carlos D. Calamese, born in 1982, 6218 N St. Lews Batesville, Ark.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Residential burglary
• 600 block of 59th Ave. at 9:49 a.m.
• 600 block of Azalea Drive at 9:51 a.m.
• 4200 block of Terry St. at 6:43 p.m.
Shootings
• 1300 block of Roebuck Drive at 11:17 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Ebony Lashea Creekmore, 30, 3474 Hwy. 11/80, Toomsuba.
• Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute - Edward Earl House, 41, 2326 Front St., Meridian. House is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, probation violation/parole.
• Driving under the influence of other substance - Sean Dee Summerford, 42, 303 Crescent Lake Rd., Meridian. Summerford is also charged with suspended driver’s license, unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding).
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Front St., Meridian.
• Crescent Lake Road-Hwy. 145, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 19-Chandler Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Building fire, 29th Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 19 North.
• Extrication of victim(s), 37th St.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
• Medical assist, N Ave.
• Woods fire, 47th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Motor vehicle accident, MM167 (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Wesley Chapel Road (Clarkdale).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Springs Road (Bailey).
• Assist, Chickasaw St. (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
