Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Accessory before the fact - Shaterrica K. Hayes, 19, 5237 Ash Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Latishea J. Jones, born in 1985, 619 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Detonrick V. Graham, born in 1980, 619 55th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ashlee Onyia, born in 1993, 4024 30th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Latasha Stinson, born in 1981, 1318 19th St. Apt. A6, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Alex Scott, born in 1996, 105 B Shields Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Stolen vehicles
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 1:55 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2100 block of South Frontage Road at 8:09 a.m.
• 2400 block of South Frontage Road at 9:21 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Corie D. McCallum, 32, 523 Pleasant Valley, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - William Bryant Thompson Jr., 48, 2252 Suqualena-Meehan Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stolen vehicle
• Hillview Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• False alarm, 12th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, South Frontage Rd.
• Brush/grass fire, Tommy Webb Drive.
• Lock in, Hwy. 19 North.
• Building fire, Old Marion Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 26 emergency runs on Friday at 2 p.m.
