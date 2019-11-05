Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:

• Shoplifting - Braxton Hill, born in 1997, 6046 Hwy. 145, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Sammie Tubbs, born in 1959, 2014 20th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Keitric Clark, born in 1979, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian. Clark is also charged with simple assault/threat.

• Shoplifting - Cynthia Snoke, born in 1957, 13038 McMullan Road, Collinsville.

• Shoplifting - Christopher M. Snoke, born in 1953, 13038 McMullan Road, Collinsville.

• Disturbance of a family - Pharris Burton, born in 1973, 2423 37th Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:

Commercial burglary

• 2200 block of Old Marion Road at 9:39 p.m.

Residential burglary

• 1000 block of 30th Ave. at 1:04 p.m.

• 5600 block of Hwy. 493 at 3:28 p.m.

Shootings

• 2600 block of Highland Ave. at 5:44 p.m.

• 600 block of 33rd Ave. at 7:54 p.m.

• 3900 block of Paulding St. at 12:38 a.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.

• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 38, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss.

• Suspended driver’s license - Kris Allen McMahan, 38, 1776 Hwy. 195, Meridian. McMahan is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle, failure to appear.

• Possession of controlled substance - Haley Shea Nause, 27, 2594 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Nause is also charged with probation violation/parole.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:

Stop suspicious

• 16th St.-10th Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 South-Hwy. 494, Meridian.

Burglary

• Long Creek Road, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Long Creek Road, Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:

• Outside fire, Willow Bend Drive.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 23rd Ave.

• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave.

• Removal of victim/stalled elevator (23rd Ave.).

• False alarm, Hwy. 19N.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:

• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale).

• Assist, Antioch Rd. (Sam Dale).

• Structure fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey, Sam Dale, Northeast).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you