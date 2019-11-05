Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shoplifting - Braxton Hill, born in 1997, 6046 Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Sammie Tubbs, born in 1959, 2014 20th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Keitric Clark, born in 1979, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian. Clark is also charged with simple assault/threat.
• Shoplifting - Cynthia Snoke, born in 1957, 13038 McMullan Road, Collinsville.
• Shoplifting - Christopher M. Snoke, born in 1953, 13038 McMullan Road, Collinsville.
• Disturbance of a family - Pharris Burton, born in 1973, 2423 37th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 2200 block of Old Marion Road at 9:39 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1000 block of 30th Ave. at 1:04 p.m.
• 5600 block of Hwy. 493 at 3:28 p.m.
Shootings
• 2600 block of Highland Ave. at 5:44 p.m.
• 600 block of 33rd Ave. at 7:54 p.m.
• 3900 block of Paulding St. at 12:38 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 3 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Kevin Thomas Bishop, 38, 3181 Pleasant Grove Rd., Little Rock, Miss.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kris Allen McMahan, 38, 1776 Hwy. 195, Meridian. McMahan is also charged with improper equipment, possession of marijuana in vehicle, failure to appear.
• Possession of controlled substance - Haley Shea Nause, 27, 2594 Hwy. 496, Meridian. Nause is also charged with probation violation/parole.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Stop suspicious
• 16th St.-10th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South-Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Burglary
• Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Long Creek Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Outside fire, Willow Bend Drive.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 23rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 22nd Ave.
• Removal of victim/stalled elevator (23rd Ave.).
• False alarm, Hwy. 19N.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 (Clarkdale).
• Assist, Antioch Rd. (Sam Dale).
• Structure fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey, Sam Dale, Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 51 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.