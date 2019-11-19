Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Foreign warrant/fugitive/holding - Austin P. Parker, born in 1996, 206 Bingham St., Newton.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Brandon D. Chaney, born in 1985, 2425 Old Marion Road, Meridian. Chaney is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Willful trespassing/two counts - Rodrigous Smith, born in 1986, 2917 S Sowashee Ct. Apt. 65, Meridian. Smith is also charged with petit larceny, shoplifting.
• DUI/other - Virginia W. Wright, born in 1984, 4320 36th Ave. Apt. G2, Meridian.
• Simple assault/two counts - Derrick Gaddis, born in 1990, 2015 22nd Ave., Meridian. Gaddis is also charged with domestic violence.
• Domestic violence - Kentrell F. Ford, born in 1979, homeless.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1800 block of 24th Ave. at 3:15 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 200 block of North Frontage Road at 8:03 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 4400 block of 13th St. at 11:47 a.m.
Shootings
• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 5:48 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Britini Demonique Hogans, 26, 187 Martin Luther King Drive, Pine Hill, Ala. Hogans is also charged with careless driving, no license tag, possession of marijuana in the vehicle.
• Probation violation/parole - Terry Terrell Moncrief, 40, 404 Heritage St., Newton.
• Probation violation/parole - Corey Michael Rayborn, 32, 12451 Hwy. 80 West, Chunky.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/three counts - Lacasha Rush, 41, 1801 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Trespassing-willful/two counts - Curtis Dale Scott, 42, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with simple assault.
• Prohibition, deadly weapon or contraband in jail/three counts - Jerry D’Juan Williams, 21, 1724 33rd Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with conspiracy to introduce.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Vandalism
• Hwy. 145 South, Meridian.
• Valley Rd., Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Armed robbery
• Sandflat Rd., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 South/Sandflat Loop Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 11th St.
• Removal of victim(s) from a stalled elevator, 35th Ave.
• Unauthorized burning, 45th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Emergency medical service call, Byrd-Doerner Rd. (Martin).
• Assist, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Emergency medical service call, Alice Dr. (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
