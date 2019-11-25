Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Shawntez Lanier, 32, 4116 19th St., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - William Cole, born in 1979, 171 56th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with stalking.
• Disturbance of a business - Michael Brown, born in 1979, 710 B St., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Montreal Murdock, born in 1979, 1735 Russell Lane, Jackson.
• DUI/first offense/other - Essence Evans, born in 1999, 405 Pine Hills Drive, Gulfport.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Auto burglary
• 900 block of Virginia Drive at 7:40 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2700 block of 12th Ave. at 6:53 p.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 42nd St. at 3:06 p.m.
• 5100 block of Hwy. 493, Meridian.
• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Domestic violence - Dana Rachell Boles, 35, 2859 Hwy. 496, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Laquintanette Renee Brewster, 30, 3830 36th St., Meridian. Brewster is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Tyress Lashun Brown, 37, 32 CR 50327, Rose Hill. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Dylan Corsello, 25, 1213 Hwy. 528, Bay Springs.
• Murder - Christopher O’Neal Denson, 41, 4524 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian.
• Felony DUI - Maurice James Glover, 50, 94 Skyland Drive, Lisman, Ala.
• Civil protective order - Lanita Shavonn Granger-Griffin, 39, 9045 Ligon Drive, Meridian.
• Bad check/felony - Marcus Jerrell Holder, 31, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Mason Dylan Howard, 26, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Zachary Hudson, 43, 10187 Wildcat Road, Collinsville.
• Public drunk - Jermaine Spencer, 36, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 23, Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay - Joshua Roshun McCory, 30, 4493 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Demario Tyrice Pack, 29, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. 3, Meridian. Pack is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.
• DUI/first offense - Mattie Tubbs Pasker, 64, 1360 Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Brandon James Seeders, 34, 2310 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Anthony Lee Tew, 36, 7195 Jimmy Smith Road, Bailey.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Suspicious vehicle
• North Shore Drive, Meridian.
• North Shore Drive/Lake Tom Bailey, Meridian.
Burglary
• 4751 Causeyville Road, Meridian.
• 8131 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville.
Stop suspicious
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Road/Ext. Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 South/Jimmie Rodgers, Meridian.
• B St./Hwy. 39 bypass, Meridian.
Disturbance
• 2704 Valley Road, Lot 23, Meridian.
• 2310 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
Missing person
• 5301 Shiloh/Vimville Road, Meridian.
Roadblock
• Old Country Club East/Confederate Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Public service assistance, 36th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 13th St.
• No incident found, 32nd St.
• Smoke/odor of smoke, 2nd St. South.
• False alarm, 26th St.
• Emergency medical service call, Roebuck Drive.
• Transport vehicle fire, South Frontage Road.
• Cooking fire, 15th Ave.
• Outside fire, 58th Ave.
• Brush/grass fire, 23rd St.
• Outside fire, 36th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Brushfire, Zero Road (Long Creek).
• Brushfire, W. Crescent Road (Long Creek).
• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman (Collinsville, Suqualena, Martin).
• Assist, Fox Rd. (Southeast).
• Accident with injuries, Collinsville Road (Collinsville).
• Accident with injuries, 9515 Hwy. 19 North (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Pine Grove Road (Martin).
• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman (Collinsville, Martin).
• Emergency medical service call, Grissom Road (Bailey).
• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20/164 mm.
• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman Road (Collinsville).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
Commented
