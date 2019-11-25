Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:

• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm - Shawntez Lanier, 32, 4116 19th St., Meridian.

• Telephone harassment - William Cole, born in 1979, 171 56th Ave., Meridian. Cole is also charged with stalking.

• Disturbance of a business - Michael Brown, born in 1979, 710 B St., Meridian.

• DUI/first offense/other - Montreal Murdock, born in 1979, 1735 Russell Lane, Jackson.

• DUI/first offense/other - Essence Evans, born in 1999, 405 Pine Hills Drive, Gulfport.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:

Auto burglary

• 900 block of Virginia Drive at 7:40 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 2700 block of 12th Ave. at 6:53 p.m.

Shootings

• 3800 block of 42nd St. at 3:06 p.m.

• 5100 block of Hwy. 493, Meridian.

• Meridian Police responded to 16 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.

• Domestic violence - Dana Rachell Boles, 35, 2859 Hwy. 496, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Laquintanette Renee Brewster, 30, 3830 36th St., Meridian. Brewster is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• DUI/first offense - Tyress Lashun Brown, 37, 32 CR 50327, Rose Hill. Brown is also charged with seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance.

• Probation violation/parole - Gregory Dylan Corsello, 25, 1213 Hwy. 528, Bay Springs.

• Murder - Christopher O’Neal Denson, 41, 4524 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian.

• Felony DUI - Maurice James Glover, 50, 94 Skyland Drive, Lisman, Ala.

• Civil protective order - Lanita Shavonn Granger-Griffin, 39, 9045 Ligon Drive, Meridian.

• Bad check/felony - Marcus Jerrell Holder, 31, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Mason Dylan Howard, 26, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Zachary Hudson, 43, 10187 Wildcat Road, Collinsville.

• Public drunk - Jermaine Spencer, 36, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 23, Meridian.

• Child support/failure to pay - Joshua Roshun McCory, 30, 4493 Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Demario Tyrice Pack, 29, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. 3, Meridian. Pack is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle.

• DUI/first offense - Mattie Tubbs Pasker, 64, 1360 Will Wright Road, Meridian.

• Domestic violence - Brandon James Seeders, 34, 2310 Old Wire Road, Meridian.

• Contempt of court - Anthony Lee Tew, 36, 7195 Jimmy Smith Road, Bailey.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:

Suspicious vehicle

• North Shore Drive, Meridian.

• North Shore Drive/Lake Tom Bailey, Meridian.

Burglary

• 4751 Causeyville Road, Meridian.

• 8131 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville.

Stop suspicious

• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Road/Ext. Road, Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 South/Jimmie Rodgers, Meridian.

• B St./Hwy. 39 bypass, Meridian.

Disturbance

• 2704 Valley Road, Lot 23, Meridian.

• 2310 Old Wire Road, Meridian.

Missing person

• 5301 Shiloh/Vimville Road, Meridian.

Roadblock

• Old Country Club East/Confederate Drive, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Public service assistance, 36th St.

• Dispatched and canceled en route, 13th St.

• No incident found, 32nd St.

• Smoke/odor of smoke, 2nd St. South.

• False alarm, 26th St.

• Emergency medical service call, Roebuck Drive.

• Transport vehicle fire, South Frontage Road.

• Cooking fire, 15th Ave.

• Outside fire, 58th Ave.

• Brush/grass fire, 23rd St.

• Outside fire, 36th Ave.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:

• Brushfire, Zero Road (Long Creek).

• Brushfire, W. Crescent Road (Long Creek).

• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman (Collinsville, Suqualena, Martin).

• Assist, Fox Rd. (Southeast).

• Accident with injuries, Collinsville Road (Collinsville).

• Accident with injuries, 9515 Hwy. 19 North (Collinsville).

• Emergency medical service call, Pine Grove Road (Martin).

• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman (Collinsville, Martin).

• Emergency medical service call, Grissom Road (Bailey).

• Accident with injuries, Interstate 20/164 mm.

• Structure fire, Marshall Beeman Road (Collinsville).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

