Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Shoplifting - Barbara Lewis, born in 1976, 107 71st Place Apt. 69, Meridian. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct, giving false information.
• Disturbing the peace - Christopher Williams, born in 1983, 7568 Decatur Dr., Fayetteville, N.C.
• Domestic violence - Laktarsha D. Crowell, born in 1976, 4614 25th Ct., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Ryan L. Williams, born in 1989, 6018 Mohawk Rd., Meridian. Williams is also charged with malicious mischief/two counts, trespassing.
• DUI - Morgan S. Mason, born in 1998, 10760 Rd 329, Union.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Reginald Christian, born in 1987, 104 5th Ave. South, Meridian. Christian is also charged with public intoxication, public profanity.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North at 11:59 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 7:21 a.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 2:14 a.m.
• 900 block of Virginia Drive at 5:27 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Probation violation/parole - Kendrick D. Anderson, 31, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Jessica Noel Bolen-Sumrall, 28, 9800 Pine Tree Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Rachel Vonita Bryant, 41, 194 Skyland, Meridian. Bryant is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Marico Lodae Carodine, 41, 295 Old Country Club Rd. East 57, Meridian. Carodine is also charged with malicious mischief/vandalism.
• Probation violation/parole - Demarious Trayvon Dean, 23, 600 East St., Shubuta.
• Probation violation parole - Jareigus Vashawn Dixon, 33, 616 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault/causing bodily harm - Jemorius Leterrel Ducksworth, 27, 56 Morton Road, Forest. Ducksworth is also charged with simple assault/attempt to create fear.
• Suspended driver’s license - Drew Reece Espey, 21, 11877 Newton County Martin Road, Collinsville. Espey is also charged with no liability insurance, possession of marijuana less than 30 grams.
• Burglary/dwelling house - David Lawrence Ford, 56, 2127 Rob Sims Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jamie Rachik Gordon, 35, 2704 Valley Road, Meridian. Gordon is also charged with improper equipment.
• Driving with suspended license - Bryant Dewayne Moore, 57, 1611 5th St., Meridian. Moore is also charged with improper equipment, expired tag, no liability insurance.
• Unnatural intercourse - Chrustin M. Stamper, 49, 425 Grand Oak Drive, Meridian. Stamper is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Chelcee Rae Varnado, 30, 100 Gunn Circle, Enterprise.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Eddie Charles Vivians, 38, 1383 Laurel Hill Rd., Carthage.
• Probation violation/parole - Daquarrius Lamarcus Williams, 21, 1415 51st Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Theft
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Collinsville Road, Meridian.
• North Frontage Road-Sowashee, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Medical assist, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Gas leak, 5th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 58th Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Emergency medical service call, Meehan-Savoy Road (Meehan).
• Brushfire, Knox Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, George Minor Road (Southeast).
• Vehicle fire, Russell-Topton Road (Lauderdale).
• Wreck, Hwy. 19 North (Suqualena).
• Wreck, Dogwood Lake Road-Poplar Springs (Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.