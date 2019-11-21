Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday:
• Foreign warrant/fugitive/holding - Earl A. Ramsey IV, born in 1999, 7227 Laurel Wood Drive, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamecca Ray, born in 1981, 6404 43rd Court, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Tedter Evans, born in 1981, 2715 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with possession of marijuana, giving false information.
• DUI - Daphne E. Honore, born in 1979, 23 Baggett Drive, Apt. 2, Hattiesburg.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday to Thursday:
Robbery
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 5:05 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 6:25 a.m.
• 3100 block of 45th St. at 7:39 a.m.
• 153 Mile Marker on Interstate 20/59 at 4:23 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2200 block of 9th Ave. at 1:25 p.m.
• 2300 block of 10th Ave. at 6:18 p.m.
Shootings
• 5600 block of 5th St. at 5:44 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• Public drunk - Anthony Louis Akin, 49, 8335 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Michael Dewayne Gibbs, 35, 1119 36th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Raymond D. Isaac, 24, 1137 Sandflat Road, Meridian. Isaac is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Contempt/child support/two counts - Michael Mitchell Overstreet, 57, 6808 Confederate Drive, Marion. Overstreet is also charged with insurance card law in-vehicle, seat belt violation, improper turn.
• Probation violation/parole - Steven Lee Stewart, 35, 227 C St., Meridian.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor/two counts - Teasia M. Warren, 24, 4524 Hwy. 39 North, Meridian. Warren is also charged with contempt of court.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• 65th Ave. near Old 8th St., Meridian.
Theft
• 410 Constitution Ave., Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• King Road, Meridian.
Accident
• York Road, Lauderdale.
Vandalism
• Maiden Road, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• No incident found, 21st St.
• Building fire, 13th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Structure fire, Kyles Place (Northeast, Marion, Russell).
• Brushfire, Zero Road (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Motor vehicle accident, Decatur St.
• Brushfire, Russell-Mt. Gilead (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs on Thursday at 2 p.m.
