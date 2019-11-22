Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Disorderly conduct - Jamecca Ray, born in 1981, 6404 43rd Court, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Robbery
• 6000 block of 5th St. at 7:58 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4900 block of 27th Place at 3:52 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1500 block of 33rd Ave. at 2:54 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of 24th Ave. at 5:48 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2000 block of 28th Ave. at 1:23 p.m.
• 4200 block of Terry St. at 3:34 p.m.
Shootings
• 1400 block of 48th Ave. at 2:40 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Anthony Brooks, 52, 1616 18th St., Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan, 27, 1819 12th Ave., Meridian.
• Violation of order or agreement - Koyderius Marquez Granger, 31, 7911 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Lauderdale.
• Suspended driver’s license - Micah Hall, 24, 28090 St. Luke St., Meridian. Hall is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation.
• Driving with a suspended license - Austin David Harthcock, 21, 103 Shields Road, Meridian. Harthcock is also charged with seat belt violation, improper equipment, no liability insurance, expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kathy Ann Moulds, 42, 1947 Goodhope-Knox Road, Toomsuba. Moulds is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Daniel M. Simmons, 54, 265 CR 3762, Enterprise. Simmons is also charged with seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Burglary
• Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19 North.
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
• False alarm, Old Country Club Road.
• Vehicle accident, Lizelia Road.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, Interstate 20.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 32 emergency runs on Friday at 2 p.m.
