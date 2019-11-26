Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Possession of a controlled substance - Brandon Sanders, born in 1990, 4815 Pacific St., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Simple assault/threat two counts - Antwanisha S. Pierce, born in 1990, 5720 County Cork Rd., Jackson.
• Domestic violence - Otis McCarty, born in 1952, 3911 40th St., Meridian.
• Stalking - Tommy M. Hart, born in 1990, 1220 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ashley Walker, born in 1993, 406 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Mary Davis, born in 1980, 10803 Baylor Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Jimi Jones, born in 1970, 3008 Willow Drive, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Auto burglary
• 2400 block of 26th St. at 8:42 a.m.
• 2900 block of St. Paul Street at 9:51 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 400 block of 3rd Ave. at 7:09 a.m.
• 3700 block of 36th Ave. at 10:14 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Hannah Leigh Burnham, 30, 5520 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Nathan Davis Crews, 15, 5967 Water Valley Road, Meridian. Crews is also charged with burglary-dwelling house, robbery-armed, motor vehicle theft-felony.
• DUI/first offense - Dylan Austin Criddle, 20, 194 A Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba. Criddle is also charged with careless driving, expired tag, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• DUI/other substance - Olyn Martez Davis, 28, 4720 Hickory Hill Crest, Meridian. Davis is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
• No driver’s license - Ben Franklin Kelly, 24, 3554 General Mooney Road, Toomsuba. Kelly is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• No license resident - Tommy Lee Robinson, 26, 1304 45th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Michelle Lee Stewart, 51, 227 C St., Meridian. Stewart is also charged with no turn signal.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday:
Theft
• Hwy. 496, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 39N-The Oaks, Meridian.
• Highland Park Drive-44th Ave., Meridian.
• South Frontage Road, Meridian.
• C Street, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Vehicle accident, 8th St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 15th Ave.
• Assist governmental agency, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Wreck, Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road (Lauderdale).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
