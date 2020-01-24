Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Simple assault on a minor - Antonia Matthews, born in 1992, 5983 York Road, Lauderdale.
• Shoplifting - Staci L. Robson, born in 1971, 330 Springhill Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Logan Wilkes, born in 1999, 10054 B Myatt Road, Collinsville. Wilkes is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, minor in possession of alcohol.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired call but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Contributing to the delinquency of a minor - Jonathan L. Brown, 34, 6813 Russell-Topton Road, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Matthew Lynn Byrd, 36, 9455 Hwy. 495, Meridian.
• Felony malicious mischief/vandalism - Joshua Lee Davis, 33, 6915 Valley Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault/attempt to create fear - Richard Ryan Kell, 29, 6338 Graham Cemetery Road, Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Linda Charolette McCarty, 48, 14995 Hwy. 513, Enterprise.
• Aggravated assault - Vanecia Middlebrooks, 29, 10590 Byrd-Doerner Road, Collinsville. Middlebrooks is also charged with shooting into a dwelling house.
• No driver’s license - Jonie Chanell Williams, 32, 1913 MLK Drive, Meridian. Williams is also charged with no license tag, insurance card law in-vehicle, seat belt violation.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Theft
• Hwy. 494, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Shelby Gressett Road (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle accident, Centerhill-Martin Road (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Jeffery Acres Road (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
