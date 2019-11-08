Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Unnatural intercourse - Christin Stamper, born in 1986, 425 Grand Oak Drive, Meridian. Stamper is also charged with burglary/all but dwelling.
• Unnatural intercourse - John Brown, born in 1988, 425 Grand Oak Drive, Meridian. Brown is also charged with burglary/all but dwelling.
• Disturbance of peace - Tracy A. Davis, born in 1977, 7623 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Davis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Olivia R. Hayes, born in 1988, 241 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Auto burglary
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 7:27 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 2300 block of Front St. at 2:48 p.m.
• 2500 block of 45th Ave. at 4:42 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Savion Ryshad Cole, 30, 2538 Hickory-Little Rock Road, Chunky. Cole is also charged with failure to dim headlights, reckless driving, failure to signal, driving on the wrong side of the road, no liability insurance, seat belt violation, suspended driver’s license.
• Possession of controlled substance with intent - Tashondra Leshay Cole, 28, 2305 D St. E2, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Troy Lamon Dean, 34, 7100 Old Hwy. 80, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Ember R. Fry, 35, 2603 22nd St., Marion. Fry is also charged with burglary-commercial bldg.
• Probation violation/parole - James Matthew Johnson, 24, 8355 Greenbrook Park Way, Southhaven.
• Disregard of traffic device/two counts - Markee Demon Jones, 40, 11908 33rd St., Meridian. Jones is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, failure to yield to blue light/siren.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joshua Edward Rowe, 39, 426 Belleview St., Cape Girardeau, Miss. Rowe is also charged with improper equipment/two counts, no license tag, no liability insurance.
• Probation violation - Anthony Taylor, 55, 2206 A Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 N, Collinsville.
Burglary
• Barnhill Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Brush/grass fire, South Frontage Road.
• Vehicle accident, King Road.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Lockin, 63rd Place.
• False call, 50th Ave.
• Vehicle/pedestrian accident, 6th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 52 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
