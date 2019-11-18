Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Armed robbery - Reginald Christian, 32, 114 5th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jarrod Gingell, born in 1979, 2309 S Frontage Road, Meridian.
• Trespassing - Terrence T. Avery, 2218 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Charles Fluker Jr., born in 1976, 1709 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Angela Gibbs, born in 1974, 1421 12th Ave., Meridian. Gibbs is also charged with resisting arrest, trespassing.
• Malicious mischief - James Holliday, born in 1980, 5031 Shumate Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Jonathan Ruttley, born in 1991, 2405 46th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Dorian Scruggs, born in 1994, 7263 Windsor Road, Meridian. Scruggs is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Public drunk - Tracey Budgins, born in 1978, 1003 Bud Price Road, Columbus.
• Domestic violence - Eric A. Jones, born in 1980, 5024 22nd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Angela Fluker, born in 1973, 9565 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville.
• Domestic violence/two counts - Davion Williams, born in 1994, 2402 36th Place, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Summer R. Ivy, born in 1989, 1583 CR 147 Lot 3, Quitman.
• Public drunk - Angela Wilson, born in 1976m 35 Marion Drive, Laurel.
• Domestic violence - Glenn George, born in 1981, 3802 Jiggs Chatham Road, Lauderdale. George is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Shoplifting - Herbert Testerman, born in 1989, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Tyiesha Naylor, born in 2001, 1903 32nd Ave., Meridian. Naylor is also charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest.
• Possession of marijuana - Christopher Seals, born in 1998, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. E-6, Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Eric J. Ragsdale, born in 1980, 1901 37th Ave., Meridian. Ragsdale is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of marijuana - Austin Parker, born in 1996, 6794 Newton Conehatta Road, Newton. Parker is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of controlled substance - Zachary W. George, born in 1989, 4906 Broadmoor Drive, Meridian. George is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Possession of controlled substance - Amber Stroud, born in 1996, 46 Old 8th St., Road, Meridian. Stroud is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• 900 block of East 1st Ave. at 11:25 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4500 block of 35th Ave. at 7:38 a.m.
• 1400 block of 24th Ave. at 2:31 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of 8th St. at 2:54 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 3000 block of St. Paul St. at 6:33 a.m.
• 2900 block of St. Paul St. at 7:13 a.m.
• 200 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:42 a.m.
• 1400 block of 50th Ave. at 8:02 p.m.
• 200 block of North Hills St. at 10:17 a.m.
• 1200 block of Bonita Lakes Circle at 10:20 a.m.
• 200 block of Hwy. 11/80 at 8:10 a.m.
• 1500 block of Tommy Webb Drive at 8:44 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 35th Ave. at 7:32 a.m.
Shootings
• 100 block of 22nd St. at 3:19 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 15 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Felony DUI/fourth offense - Chanquez Shundra Alford, 36, 3519 35th St., Meridian.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Daniel Lee Floyd, 39, 1810 Parsley Ave., Pascagoula. Floyd is also charged with possession of two or more precursors to man methamphetamine.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Ronald Kevin Gant, 54, 4271 Dogwood Lake Road, Bailey.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Zachary Lamon Hopson, 28, 4107 50th St., Meridian. Hopson is also charged with no driver’s license, possession of controlled substance, DUI/first offense, motor vehicle felony taking.
• DUI/first offense - Maurice Trendell Hudson, 22, 1888 Bunk Newell Road, Meridian. Hudson is also charged with improper equipment, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, possession of controlled substance.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kamyah Tiona Johnson, 20, 3707 Knox Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lakeith Javon Jones, 29, 4313 Hooper St., Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Tommy Lee Lard, 43, 915 37th Ave., Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Sammie Lee Lathey, 29, 469 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian. Lathey is also charged with insurance card law in-vehicle, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Derrick Lavon Miller, 38, 412 Greenhill Road, Toomsuba. Miller is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance, violation of order or agreement.
• Embezzlement - Jerry Glenn Morgan, 42, 3584 Knox Road, Toomsuba.
• Shoplifting - Jason Leshun Naylor, 43, 4383 Leroy Naylor Road, Lauderdale. Naylor is also charged with trespassing.
• Shooting into a vehicle/two counts - Derence Maurine Reed, 40, 626 21st St., Meridian. Reed is also charged with seat belt violation, reckless driving, no liability insurance, possession of marijuana in vehicle, no driver’s license.
• Probation violation/parole - Dorian Stephontye Scruggs, 25, 4308 20th St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Mikel Louis Sullins, 43, 8335 CR 350, Meridian. Sullins is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• 2nd St. near South Frontage Road.
• 8th St./37th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 S/Old Hwy. 19 SE.
Disturbance
• Longcreek Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance/domestic trouble.
Burglary
• Whitaker Road, Meridian.
• Valley Road, Meridian.
• Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Wilder Drive, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle
• Suspicious person.
Stolen vehicle
• Interstate 20/59, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• False alarm, Hwy. 45 North.
• Building fire, 40th Ave.
• Vehicle fire, Ridgeview Circle.
• Medical Assist, 16th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 South.
• No incident found, 38th Ave.
• Medical assist, Grandview Ave.
• Public service, 38th Ave. East.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Building fire, Old 8th St. Road.
• Lock-in, South Frontage Road.
• Lock-in, Hwy. 39 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Structure fire, Ernest White Road (Bailey, Suqualena, Martin, Collinsville).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 39. (Northeast, Sam Dale).
• Emergency medical service call, Alice Drive (Lauderdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, R. Irby Road-Shiloh (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Harper Road (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
