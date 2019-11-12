Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Shooting into a dwelling - Delontay P. Scott, born in 1992, 2305 D St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Kendrick Starks, born in 1985, 1021 38th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Charles D. Kirkland Jr., born in 1963, homeless. Kirkland Jr. is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Trespassing - Brenda Shaffer, born in 1955, homeless. Shaffer is also charged with disturbance of a business, disorderly conduct.
• Possession of marijuana - Johnny L. Thomas, born in 1995, 4614 14th St., Meridian. Thomas is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Shoplifting - Robert Hamrick, born in 1986, 158 Woodland Drive B-8, Stonewall.
• Petit larceny - Santonio Smith, born in 1999, 2325 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Vernon Bailey II, born in 1980, 1433 43rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Samuel C. Keely, born in 1982, 7634 A Pine Ridge Drive, Meridian. Keely is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Trespassing - Anna M. Monegan, born in 1963, homeless. Monegan is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Domestic violence - James Starks, born in 1989, 1801 24th St., Meridian. Starks is also charged with petit larceny.
• DUI/second offense/other - Craig A. Preston, born in 1969, 3514 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Preston is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Petit larceny - Marcus Gordon, born in 1987, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Damien Neighbors, born in 1997, 590 Klondike Road, Livingston, Ala.
• Domestic violence - Jeremiah Rushing, born in 1989, 2212 19th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Tuesday:
Robbery
• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 2:09 a.m.
• 1100 block of Hwy. 39 North at 2:53 a.m.
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of Hwy. 39 North at 2:02 a.m.
• 600 block of 22nd Ave. South at 4:18 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 800 block of Hwy. 19 North at 4:58 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road at 4:35 p.m.
• 2100 block of 14th St. at 4:55 p.m.
• 1300 block of Hamilton Ave. at 10:24 a.m.
• 2100 block of Mosby Road at 7:07 p.m.
• 2400 block of Hwy. 39 North at 9:39 a.m.
• 800 block of 29th Ave. at 5:26 a.m.
• 1700 block of 4th St. at 10:28 a.m.
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South at 1:30 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Tuesday.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Tahira Lanetta Baseemah, 37, 5986 Charlie Dunn Road, Toomsuba. Baseemah is also charged with no license tag.
• Burglary/dwelling house - Kenneth Briddnell Carroll, 29, 812 11th St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Ledarious Akeen Clark, 25, 1813 Carmel Church Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Ward Dale Coffman, 60, 1569 CR 480, Meridian. Coffman is also charged with no turn signal, no liability insurance.
• Suspended driver’s license - James Royce Craven, 47, 77 CR 469, Meridian. Craven is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Ana Laura Elizondo, 24, 12696 Newton County-Martin Road, Collinsville.
• Suspended driver’s license - Tyteon Quendra Gordon, 20, 2704 Chandler St., Meridian. Gordon is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law/four counts - Monique Gray, 36, 4915 24th Place, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Keith Weldon Gunn, 21, 8695 Fellowship Road, Meridian. Gunn is also charged with no liability insurance, improper equipment.
• Probation violation/parole - Thomas Jacob Joiner, 34, 468 Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Terbreshia Nicole Kirk, 20, 1708 16th Ave., Meridian. Kirk is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Possession of marijuana in vehicle - Samuel Thomas Lang, 40, 770 Wilder Drive, Meridian. Lang is also charged with failure to signal, seat belt violation, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Zorisha Keonsha Lanier, 24, 7648 Jo Thomas Road, Meridian. Lanier is also charged with child restraint law/three counts, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Suspended driver’s license - Keisha L. McLeod, 42, 506 Front St., Meridian. McLeod is also charged with expired tag, no liability insurance, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Billy Bob Reed Jr., 49, 1611 46th Ave., Meridian. Reed is also charged with seat belt violation.
• Malicious mischief/vandalism - Auston Myles Rish, 25, 4035 35th Ave., Meridian. Rish is also charged with stalking, petit larceny.
• Possession of controlled substance - Christian Tyler Rodgers, 23, 10827 Frazier Road, Bailey.
• Shooting into a dwelling house - Delontay Preston Scott, 27, 2305 D St. Apt. 1-4, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Summer Danielle Sullivan, 27, 13151 Newton End Road, Collinsville. Sullivan is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• DUI/first offense - Heather Marie Tolbert, 44, 10610 Road 4308, Meridian. Tolbert is also charged with improper equipment.
• Trespassing - Tina Michelle Weir, 38, 6402 Zero Road, Meridian. Weir is also charged with petit larceny.
• Suspended driver’s license - Octavia Sheree White, 33, 5012 41st Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Tuesday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
• 70th Place-Old 8th St., Meridian.
• Newton-Martin Rd.-Wildcat Road, Meridian.
• Center Hill Martin-Martin Moore, Meridian.
Burglary
• Barnhill Road, Meridian.
• Martin Moore Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
Roadblock
• Martin-Kemper-Newton Martin Road, Meridian.
Fight
• Hwy. 45 North, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Theft
• George Butler Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Tuesday:
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 19 North.
• Lockin, Poplar Springs Drive.
• Person in distress, Old Marion Rd.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 11/80.
• Unauthorized burning, Parkway Blvd.
• Grass fire, Interstate 20.
• Smoke/odor removal, 23rd Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39 North.
• Excessive heat/scorch, 4th Ave.
• Medical assist, Hwy. 11/80.
• Medical assist, Dale Drive.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
• Emergency medical service call, Interstate 20/mm 129 (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Lisenbee Road-Pine Forest (Meehan).
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North (Martin, Collinsville).
• Assist, John C. Stennis Drive (Sam Dale).
• Brush fire, N. Lakeland Drive (Lost Gap).
• Brush fire, Wilder Road (Lost Gap).
• Emergency medical service call, Rob Sims Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
