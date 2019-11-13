Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday:
• Shoplifting - Zachary Cole, 52, 129 Olhoft Road, Meridian. Cole is also charged with child support/failure to pay, sale of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit a crime-felony.
• DUI/first offense - Curtis L. Willingham, born in 1965, 1307 Plantation Drive, Apt. D, Greenwood.
• Shoplifting - Steven D. Wright, born in 1994, 62297 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Owen M. Hayden, born in 1976, homeless. Hayden is also charged with trespassing.
• Simple assault - Cynthia Harris, born in 1988, 1187 Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 2300 block of Front St. at 1:23 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 4th St. at 1:29 p.m.
• 900 block of North Frontage Road at 8:46 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 200 block of 43rd Ave. at 4:03 p.m.
• 4900 block of Chandler Road at 7:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 1 shot fired calls but when officers arrived on the scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Tuesday and 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.
• No driver’s license - John Carter, 53, 204 Reg St., Meridian. Carter is also charged with seat belt violation, expired tag.
• Suspended driver’s license - Timothy S. Edwards, 26, 2109 30th Ave., Meridian. Edwards is also charged with disregard of traffic devices.
• Burglary-Commercial bldg. - Gregory Tyler Moore, 27, 118 Green Glades, Ridgeland.
• Sale of cocaine - Jeffery M. Robinson, 39, 2155 Martin Luther King Drive, Meridian. Robinson is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Probation violation/parole - Hannah Michelle Shirley-Wilkins, 22, 5201 W. Gate Hills Drive, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Raven Dane Spears, 26, 2342 Crabapple Drive, Meridian. Spears is also charged with obstructing traffic, expired tag, insurance card law in-vehicle, seat belt violation.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Medical assist, 14th St.
• False alarm, 56th Court.
• Arcing/shorted electrical equipment, West Gate Hills Drive.
• False alarm, 19th St.
• Emergency medical service call, Hwy. 19 North.
• Medical assist, 61st Court.
• False alarm, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
• False alarm, 17th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
• Fire, State Blvd. (Suqualena, Collinsville, Bailey).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.