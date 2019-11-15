Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday:
• Possession of controlled substance/two counts - Jennifer Lea Gordon, 39, 1398 Will Wright Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Derrick Watts, born in 1982, 600 49th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Shamekia L. Norwood, born in 1990, 2018 19th St., Meridian. Norwood is also charged with resisting arrest.
• Petit larceny - Richard Carson, born in 1966, 537 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Demetrice Johnson, born in 1996, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• DUI/first offense/other - Deltric Portis, born in 1983, 615 64th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Mario Thomas, born in 1980, 629 44th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense/other - Adam Watson, born in 1997, 1125 S Hillview Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/fourth offense or greater - Justin Langdon, born in 1990, 165 Fairchild Road, Lauderdale.
• Domestic violence - Calvin Hall, born in 1982, 4801 23rd St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Laderrick Q. Rencher, born in 1975, Lizelia Road, Marion. Rencher is also charged with trespassing.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday to Friday:
Robbery
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South at 12:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2300 block of 22nd Ave. at 10:44 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 4500 block of Royal Road at 2:30 p.m.
• 2300 block of 10th Ave. at 5:32 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2100 block of 16th Ave. at 9:55 p.m.
• 2000 block of Mosby Road at 11:16 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Probation violation/parole - Carlos James Jones, 31, 1720 Old Marion Road, Meridian.
• Receiving stolen property/felony - Dana Shea Kinard, 26, 214 Smith Spur Road, Toomsuba.
• No driver’s license - Darrell Dewayne Smith, 25, 289 Betts Radcliff Road, Meridian. Smith is also charged with failure to dim headlights, no liability insurance.
• Contempt of court - Amanda Allen Thompson, 34, 4658 Zero Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Jason Paul Vincent, 39, 3117 Valley St., Meridian. Vincent is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in the vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Disturbance
• Rob Sims Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Lost Horse Road, Meridian.
Missing person
• Village Circle, Meridian.
Theft
• Hickory Place, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Vehicle accident, Poplar Springs Drive.
• False alarm, 1st Ave. East.
• False alarm, Hwy. 45 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Emergency medical service call, Byrd Doerner (Martin).
• House fire, Whitaker Road (Southeast, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
