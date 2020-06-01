Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Stacey Gavin, born in 1976, 4221 Terry St., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Tahkera Anderson, born in 1984, 548 Old Country Club Road, Marion.
• Disturbance of a family - Jeffery D. Smith, born in 1998, 1325 30th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with violation of order of agreement.
• Shoplifting - Tammy Porter, born in 1963, 11885 Jay Drive, Enterprise. Porter is also charged with disturbance of a business.
• Shoplifting - Shirley R. Porter, born in 1994, 3610 CR 120, Quitman.
• DUI - Bobby Hill, born in 1971, 1110 27th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tekalyn D. Hill, born in 1996, 9540 Myers Rd., Lauderdale.
• DUI/other - Darrell Johnson, born in 1993, 100 FN Nixon Circle, York, Ala.
• Interfering with police - Reagan G. Arnold, born in 1996, 699 Seminary-Williamsburg Rd., Collins.
• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jimmie Brown, born in 1998, 1728 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Domanetrius Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Whitney Brown, born in 1995, 9509 NE Cole Road, Lauderdale.
• DUI - Darrall Bass, born in 1968, 818 Bragg Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Terry Frady, born in 5196 Zero Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Commercial burglary
• 100 block of Hwy., 19N, 7:36 a.m.
• 2100 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:12 a.m.
• 1900 block of Front St., 2:25 p.m.
• 1400 block of 24th Ave., 12:46 a.m.
Church burglary
• 3500 block of State Blvd., 4:36 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 2500 block of 33rd Ave., 1:16 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 2300 block of Front St., 4:19 p.m.
• 700 block of 24th Ave., 12:31 a.m.
Residential burglary
• 1900 block of 17th Ave., 6:17 a.m.
• 5900 block of 2nd St., 1:49 p.m.
• 500 block of North Frontage, 4:58 p.m.
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 10:09 a.m.
• 5300 block of North Hills St., 11:24 a.m.
Shootings
• 900 block of 21st St., 6:25 a.m.
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 9:43 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Luke Michael Ball III, 27, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. Ball III is also charged with improper lane usage, improper license tag display, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.
• Disturbance of family - William Kelly Baucum, 48, 12363 Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Jammie L. Campbell, 10975 Baylor Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Kobe Chase Clayton, 18, 5215 Stonebriar, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Public drunk - Janet R. Frazier, 38, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 37, 17574 Chunky Duffee Road, Little Rock, Miss.
• Child support/failure to pay - Winston Churchill Joles Jr., 52, 9132 Joles Road, Meridian.
• Disturbance of family - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 36, 8699 King Road, Bailey.
• DUI/first offense - David Perez Lopez, 33, 2528 Chandler Road, Meridian. Lopez is also charged with no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper equipment.
• Disturbance of family - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 30, 750 George Road, Collinsville.
• Possession of methamphetamine - David Bradley McNeil, 43, 37 McNeil Lane, Enterprise.
• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Regi Shawnterio Moore, 22, 2304 24th Ave., Meridian. Moore is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, obstructing traffic.
• DUI/first offense - Johnathon Emmanuel-La’trell Steele, 28, 4311 5th St., Philadelphia. Steele is also charged with careless driving.
• Sale of methamphetamine - Mario Terrell, 40, 6623 N. Hills St., Meridian.
• Robbery-armed - Steven Daniel Wright, 25, 6620 Zero Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stop suspicious
• Virginia Dr. and 2nd St., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-65th Ave., Meridian.
• South Frontage-Grand Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 19N-Allen Road, Meridian.
• South Frontage St., Meridian.
• Interstate 20EB-Hwy. 11S, Meridian.
• Hwy. 45N-Cotton Gin Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Rob Simms Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Vimville-Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.
• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.
• King Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
May 29
• Vehicle fire, 36th Place.
• Flammable liquid spill, 36th Place.
• Dispatched and cancelled en route, 12th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.
• Extrication of victim(s), North Hills St.
• Building fire, 7th St.
May 30
• False call, College Drive.
• Lock-out, Bonita Lakes Circle.
• Arcing-Shorted electrical equipment, St. Paul St.
• Gas leak, 39th Ave.
• EMS call, 20th St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 N.
• Vehicle accident, 26th Ave.
• Excessive heat/scorch, 23rd St.
May 31
• Vehicle fire, North Frontage Road.
• False alarm, 36th Ave.
• Medical assist, 52nd St.
• Lock-in, E St.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Brush-fire, Kewannee Road (Toomsuba).
• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
• Brush-fire, Hwy. 45 Chip Pickering (Lauderdale, Sam Dale).
• Brush-fire, Hwy. 45 Russell-Topton (Marion).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
