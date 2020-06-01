Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Stacey Gavin, born in 1976, 4221 Terry St., Meridian.

• Embezzlement - Tahkera Anderson, born in 1984, 548 Old Country Club Road, Marion.

• Disturbance of a family - Jeffery D. Smith, born in 1998, 1325 30th Ave., Meridian. Smith is also charged with violation of order of agreement.

• Shoplifting - Tammy Porter, born in 1963, 11885 Jay Drive, Enterprise. Porter is also charged with disturbance of a business.

• Shoplifting - Shirley R. Porter, born in 1994, 3610 CR 120, Quitman.

• DUI - Bobby Hill, born in 1971, 1110 27th Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Tekalyn D. Hill, born in 1996, 9540 Myers Rd., Lauderdale.

• DUI/other - Darrell Johnson, born in 1993, 100 FN Nixon Circle, York, Ala.

• Interfering with police - Reagan G. Arnold, born in 1996, 699 Seminary-Williamsburg Rd., Collins.

• Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle - Jimmie Brown, born in 1998, 1728 45th Ave., Meridian.

• Disorderly conduct - Domanetrius Camper, born in 2000, 2012 22nd Ave., Meridian.

• Possession of paraphernalia - Whitney Brown, born in 1995, 9509 NE Cole Road, Lauderdale.

• DUI - Darrall Bass, born in 1968, 818 Bragg Ave., Meridian.

• Shoplifting/two counts - Terry Frady, born in 5196 Zero Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Commercial burglary

• 100 block of Hwy., 19N, 7:36 a.m.

• 2100 block of Hwy. 19N, 4:12 a.m.

• 1900 block of Front St., 2:25 p.m.

• 1400 block of 24th Ave., 12:46 a.m.

Church burglary

• 3500 block of State Blvd., 4:36 p.m.

Stolen vehicles

• 2500 block of 33rd Ave., 1:16 p.m.

Auto burglary

• 2300 block of Front St., 4:19 p.m.

• 700 block of 24th Ave., 12:31 a.m.

Residential burglary

• 1900 block of 17th Ave., 6:17 a.m.

• 5900 block of 2nd St., 1:49 p.m.

• 500 block of North Frontage, 4:58 p.m.

• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 10:09 a.m.

• 5300 block of North Hills St., 11:24 a.m.

Shootings

• 900 block of 21st St., 6:25 a.m.

• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 9:43 p.m.

• Meridian Police responded to 25 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• DUI/first offense - Luke Michael Ball III, 27, 1619 13th Ave., Meridian. Ball III is also charged with improper lane usage, improper license tag display, possession of marijuana in a vehicle.

• Disturbance of family - William Kelly Baucum, 48, 12363 Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Jammie L. Campbell, 10975 Baylor Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Kobe Chase Clayton, 18, 5215 Stonebriar, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.

• Public drunk - Janet R. Frazier, 38, 381 Hawkins Crossing Road, Meridian.

• Possession of controlled substance - Jesse Livingston Hearne, 37, 17574 Chunky Duffee Road, Little Rock, Miss.

• Child support/failure to pay - Winston Churchill Joles Jr., 52, 9132 Joles Road, Meridian.

• Disturbance of family - Khameron Miayel LeFlore, 36, 8699 King Road, Bailey.

• DUI/first offense - David Perez Lopez, 33, 2528 Chandler Road, Meridian. Lopez is also charged with no liability insurance, no driver’s license, improper equipment.

• Disturbance of family - Ronald Wayne McGowin Jr., 30, 750 George Road, Collinsville.

• Possession of methamphetamine - David Bradley McNeil, 43, 37 McNeil Lane, Enterprise.

• Possession of marijuana/first offense - Regi Shawnterio Moore, 22, 2304 24th Ave., Meridian. Moore is also charged with no driver’s license, no liability insurance, obstructing traffic.

• DUI/first offense - Johnathon Emmanuel-La’trell Steele, 28, 4311 5th St., Philadelphia. Steele is also charged with careless driving.

• Sale of methamphetamine - Mario Terrell, 40, 6623 N. Hills St., Meridian.

• Robbery-armed - Steven Daniel Wright, 25, 6620 Zero Road, Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Stop suspicious

• Virginia Dr. and 2nd St., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19N-65th Ave., Meridian.

• South Frontage-Grand Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 19N-Allen Road, Meridian.

• South Frontage St., Meridian.

• Interstate 20EB-Hwy. 11S, Meridian.

• Hwy. 45N-Cotton Gin Road, Meridian.

Burglary

• Rob Simms Road, Meridian.

Theft

• Vimville-Causeyville Road, Meridian.

Disturbance

• Magnolia Lake Drive, Collinsville.

• Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba.

• King Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

May 29

• Vehicle fire, 36th Place.

• Flammable liquid spill, 36th Place.

• Dispatched and cancelled en route, 12th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Jr., Drive.

• Extrication of victim(s), North Hills St.

• Building fire, 7th St.

May 30

• False call, College Drive.

• Lock-out, Bonita Lakes Circle.

• Arcing-Shorted electrical equipment, St. Paul St.

• Gas leak, 39th Ave.

• EMS call, 20th St.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 N.

• Vehicle accident, 26th Ave.

• Excessive heat/scorch, 23rd St.

May 31

• Vehicle fire, North Frontage Road.

• False alarm, 36th Ave.

• Medical assist, 52nd St.

• Lock-in, E St.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Brush-fire, Kewannee Road (Toomsuba).

• Accident with injuries, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).

• Brush-fire, Hwy. 45 Chip Pickering (Lauderdale, Sam Dale).

• Brush-fire, Hwy. 45 Russell-Topton (Marion).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 33 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

