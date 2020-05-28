Meridian Police Department

The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Kayle John Michael Rush, 30, 1717 98th St., Toialip, Wash.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Brandon D. Williams, 38, 117 Loretta Drive, Quitman.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Ryan Gregory Chandler, 25, 4501 Hwy. 39 North.

• DUI/first offense - Quanterrio M. Little, 29, 4920 Shumata Road, Meridian. Little is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, DUI/child endangerment.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.

Assault

• Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.

Armed robbery

• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• North Hills Street near King Road, Meridian.

Theft

• Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.

• False alarm, 11th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 North.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

 

