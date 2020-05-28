Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle - Kayle John Michael Rush, 30, 1717 98th St., Toialip, Wash.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Brandon D. Williams, 38, 117 Loretta Drive, Quitman.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Failure to register as a sex offender, non-compliant - Ryan Gregory Chandler, 25, 4501 Hwy. 39 North.
• DUI/first offense - Quanterrio M. Little, 29, 4920 Shumata Road, Meridian. Little is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense, DUI/child endangerment.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Assault
• Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
Armed robbery
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• North Hills Street near King Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, 11th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 45 North.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 30 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
