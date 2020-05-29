Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday, May 22 through 6 a.m. Friday, May 29.
• Burglary all but dwelling - Ronnie L. Dunnigan, born in 1980, 2406 2nd, Ave., Meridian. Dunnigan is also charged with taking away of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.
• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Kayle J. Rush, born in 1989, 1712 98th St., Toialip, Wash.
• Murder - Aniyah A. Brooks, born in 2002, 2425 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Murder - Isaiah Clark, born in 2000, 3602 29th St., Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Marquis D. Clayton, born in 1994, 10966 Baylor Road, Meridian. Clayton is also charged with drive by shooting.
• Domestic violence - Javirus Page, born in 1997, 4509 3rd St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Demarkeio Pritchett, born in 1990, 3826 5th St., Meridian.
• False reporting of a crime - Jarrod H. Gingell, born in 1978, 2309 56th Court, Meridian.
• Carrying a concealed weapon - Gregory W. Ward, born in 1978, 314 23rd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Alesha J. Taylor, born in 1982, 123 Piedmont Place, Stonewall.
• DUI/refusal - Morris Robinson, born in 1986, 1621 Northwood CC Drive, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Thamus Stephens, born in 1995, 10425 Masonic Lodge Road, Meridian. Stephens is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Disorderly conduct - Andreas Hillie born in 1989, 1318 19th St. Apt. A6, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Eddie J. Davis, born in 1989, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tanesha M. Houston, born in 1999, 1407 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - George J. Lewis, born in 1973, homeless.
• Shoplifting - Cullen J. Gentzyel, born in 2000, homeless.
• Disturbance of a family - Davin Huffman, born in 1999, 313 Creste Drive, Decatur, Ga.
• Public drunk - Arthur L. Burton, born in 1967, 1421 16th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Fred Campbell, born in 1974, 2214 29th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Ceasar Moncayo, born in 1969, 401 56th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Purvis Burrage, born in 1981, 818 Bragg Ave., Meridian. Burrage is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk - Leroy Powe, born in 1959, 606 16th St., Apt. F7, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal, Kenneth Johnson, born in 1978, 2715 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Larry Brooks, born in 1978, 2419 35th Ave., Meridian. • DUI/other - Joshua L. Odom, born in 1980, 4 Dorman Welborn Rd., Laurel.
• Fighting in the public - Curtis W. Raines, born in 1972, 194 Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba. Raines is also charged with simple assault.
• Fighting in the public - Dylan A. Criddle, born in 1999, 194 Will Garrett Road, Toomsuba. Raines is also charged with simple assault.
• Interfering with a police officer - Debbie Clark, born in 1961, 626 21st St. Apt.13, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Treves Clark - born in 1990, 626 21st St. Apt.13, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - James Carlisle, born in 1964, 1811 19th Ave., Meridian. Carlisle is also charged with violation of an executive order.
• Child neglect - Shirley Cole, born in 1955, 4413 3rd St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jadarius Rush, born in 2002, 2603 29th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Eric Ragsdale, born in 1980, 5118 Manning St., Meridian. Ragsdale is also charged with Public drunk.
• Child neglect - Latassia Gordon, born in 1974, 1722 30th Ave., Meridian.
• Child neglect - Lakisha Tucker, born in 1989, 2522 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbance of a business - Delaney Ford, born in 1990, 1318 19th St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Gerald L. Rascoe, born in 1971, 910 Waters Road, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Vincent L. Gee, born in 1967, 6522 North Hills St., Meridian.
• DUI/first - Nathaniel Dyer, born in 1956, 1333 Plantation Blvd., Jackson.
• Resisting arrest - Steven Hoffer, born in 1979, 4236 Zero Road, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Steven Heidelberg, born in 1986, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian. • Possession of paraphernalia - Amber Stroud, born in 1996, 4668 Old 8th St., Rd., Meridian. Stroud is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Shoplifting - Summer Cook, born in 1991, 9253 West Lauderdale Road, Collinsville.
• Disorderly conduct - Andres Aristizabel, born in 1990, 1534 Wingfield Court, Birmingham, Ala.
• DUI/other - Denise T. Ezell, born in 1988, 5121 5th St., Meridian. Ezell is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - Nathan D. Boutwell, born in 1990, 5030 Shumate Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Shandra G. Knudsvig, born in 1985, 5030 Shumate Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Larry Scott, born in 1984, 8225 King Road, Meridian. Scott is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Giving false information - Natalie L. Cole, born in 1986, 1906 26th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second - Leroy Jackson, born in 1952, 3500 Hwy. 39N Apt. 13, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Kahdeshia Key, born in 1994, 2016 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jared Ricks, born in 1992, 1868 Suqualenqa Meehan Road, Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Kenya S. Nichols, born in 1999, 414 Fairground St., Kosciusko.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 801 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Angela Dean, born in 1975, 1703 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Kendrick Starks, born in 1985, 1021 38th Ave., Meridian. Starks is also charged with willful trespassing, disturbance of a business.
• DUI/other - Ronnie Haynes, born in 1968, 1929 36th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Stacy Gavin, born in 1976, 4221 Terry St., Meridian. Gavin is also charged with possession of a controlled substance/two counts.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday, May 22 through Friday May 29.
Commercial burglary
• 1300 block of 25th Ave., 5:55 a.m.
• 2600 block of A St., 6:28 p.m.
• 3400 block of 8th St., 2:18 a.m.
• 4300 block of 8th St., 3:12 a.m.
• 1600 block of Bonita Lakes Circle, 10:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 1600 block of 13th Ave., 6:40 p.m.
• 100 block of Hwy.11/80, 3:34 a.m.
• 4200 block of Terry St., 11:21 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of 6th Ave., South.
• 1500 block of 65th Ave., 8:31 a.m.
• 2300 block of Front St., 11:59 p.m.
• 1600 block of College Drive, 3:24 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 800 block of Rubush Ave., 10:43 p.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 1:34 p.m.
• 1000 block of 24th Ave., 11:45 a.m.
Shootings
• 4800 block of Manning St., 5:22 p.m.
• 1300 block of 19th Ave., 10:45 a.m.
• 1600 block of Hwy. 11 South, 6:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 34 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Nathan Chase Parker, 21, 4998 Earl Haney Road, Meridian. Parker is also charged with parking violations, improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• Aggravated assault/domestic violence - James Tarail Scott, 46, 2134 Knox Road, Meridian.
• Petit larceny - Brandy Faye Lawson Stallings, 40, 117 Mt. Horeb Road.
• DUI/first offense - Harold Dowin White, 69, 505 Saddle Brook Lane, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Theft
• Hwy. 19 North, Collinsville.
• S.L. Wilson Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Earl Haney Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 1st Ave., East.
• False alarm, D St.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19N.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Place.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 N. (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 42 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.