Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.

• Possession of drugs with intent - Erin Elizabeth Aycock, 41, 89 Luther Walker Road, Meridian. Aycock is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cathinones with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of herion with intent, possession of fentanyl, sale of methamphetamine.

• DUI/second offense - William Lydell Colton, 38, 2305 D St., Meridian. Colton is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, child endangerment.

• Burglary of a dwelling house - Lance Garrison Gay Jr., 20, 2128 Grand Ave., Meridian. Gay Jr. is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.

• Contempt/child support two counts - Stephen Dewayne Hoffer, 41, 321 4th Ave., Meridian.

• Stalking - Matt Allan Mathis, 41, 485 Poplar Ridge Drive, Meridian. Mathis is also charged with trespass upon enclosed land of another, telephone harassment, disturbing the peace, destroying private property.

• DUI/first offense - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 23, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with improper license tag/altered, no liability insurance.

• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Marcus Hayden Null, 21, 614 C&C Lane, Smithville.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Michael Brandon Owens, 41, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Owens is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• DUI/first offense - John Earl Parker, 66, 8680 Payneville Road, Livingston, Ala.

• DUI/refusal to take test - Elvis Antwuan Pollard, 36, 7100 Old Hwy., 80. Meridian. Pollard is also charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light/siren, no liability insurance.

• Failure to appear - Tammy Denise Reynolds, 47, 6806 Earl Vaughn Road, Meridian.

• Failure to appear - David Dewayne Ruffin, 30, 329 44th Ave., Meridian.

• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Antonio Marquers Sanders, 31, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with probation violation/parole.

• Probation violation/parole - Wesley Shawn Thrash, 38, 2128 Grand Ave., Meridian.

• Probation violation/parole - Phillip Tomberlin, 33, 1057 Bynum Road, Meridian.

• DUI/first offense - Charlton Hayes Willis, 17, 10521 Road 783, Philadelphia.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.

Burglary

• Morgan Lane, Lauderdale.

• Whitaker Road, Meridian.

• Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.

Observe

• Gum Log Road, Bailey.

Accident

• Browns Creek Road/Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.

Shooting

• Hwy. 11/80/Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.

• Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian.

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 19N/5th St., Meridian.

• West Lauderdale Rd.-Les Harwell, Meridian.

Theft

• Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian.

Stolen vehicle

• Alamucha-Whynot Road, Toomsuba.

Vandalism

• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

May 22

• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 80 West.

• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 bypass.

• False alarm. 26th St.

• False alarm, Hwy. 19 North.

May 23

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80.

May 25

• Overpressure rupture, Hwy. 45 North.

• False alarm, A St.

• False call, North Hills St.

• Vehicle accident, Whippoorwill Rd.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).

• Brushfire, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale).

• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan, Toomsuba).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.

 

