Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Possession of drugs with intent - Erin Elizabeth Aycock, 41, 89 Luther Walker Road, Meridian. Aycock is also charged with possession of marijuana less than 1 oz. with intent to distribute, possession of synthetic cathinones with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of herion with intent, possession of fentanyl, sale of methamphetamine.
• DUI/second offense - William Lydell Colton, 38, 2305 D St., Meridian. Colton is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, child endangerment.
• Burglary of a dwelling house - Lance Garrison Gay Jr., 20, 2128 Grand Ave., Meridian. Gay Jr. is also charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Contempt/child support two counts - Stephen Dewayne Hoffer, 41, 321 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Stalking - Matt Allan Mathis, 41, 485 Poplar Ridge Drive, Meridian. Mathis is also charged with trespass upon enclosed land of another, telephone harassment, disturbing the peace, destroying private property.
• DUI/first offense - Chancellor Burns Mayfield, 23, 8243 Lizelia Road, Meridian. Mayfield is also charged with improper license tag/altered, no liability insurance.
• Disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer - Marcus Hayden Null, 21, 614 C&C Lane, Smithville.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Michael Brandon Owens, 41, 5109 Druid Lane, Meridian. Owens is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - John Earl Parker, 66, 8680 Payneville Road, Livingston, Ala.
• DUI/refusal to take test - Elvis Antwuan Pollard, 36, 7100 Old Hwy., 80. Meridian. Pollard is also charged with reckless driving, failure to yield to blue light/siren, no liability insurance.
• Failure to appear - Tammy Denise Reynolds, 47, 6806 Earl Vaughn Road, Meridian.
• Failure to appear - David Dewayne Ruffin, 30, 329 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Trafficking in a controlled substance - Antonio Marquers Sanders, 31, 2107 11th Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• Probation violation/parole - Wesley Shawn Thrash, 38, 2128 Grand Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Phillip Tomberlin, 33, 1057 Bynum Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Charlton Hayes Willis, 17, 10521 Road 783, Philadelphia.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Burglary
• Morgan Lane, Lauderdale.
• Whitaker Road, Meridian.
• Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.
Observe
• Gum Log Road, Bailey.
Accident
• Browns Creek Road/Hwy. 11 South, Meridian.
Shooting
• Hwy. 11/80/Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
• Poplar Ridge Dr., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19N/5th St., Meridian.
• West Lauderdale Rd.-Les Harwell, Meridian.
Theft
• Jeffery Acres Road, Meridian.
Stolen vehicle
• Alamucha-Whynot Road, Toomsuba.
Vandalism
• Russell-Mt. Gilead Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
May 22
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 80 West.
• Vehicle accident, 18th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 bypass.
• False alarm. 26th St.
• False alarm, Hwy. 19 North.
May 23
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 11/80.
May 25
• Overpressure rupture, Hwy. 45 North.
• False alarm, A St.
• False call, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, Whippoorwill Rd.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan).
• Brushfire, Skyland Drive (Clarkdale).
• Motor vehicle accident, Interstate 20 (Meehan, Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
