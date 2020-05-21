Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m.Thursday.
• Shoplifting - Robert D. Fluker, born in 1980, 1114 36th Ave., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with public drunk.
• Domestic violence - Howard Grady, born in 1968, 1407 15th St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Leslie J. Phillips, born in 1958, 9 Arlington Park, Jackson. Phillips is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Disorderly conduct - Tarika Smith, born in 2000, 6429 Chickasaw St., Marion.
• Domestic violence - Emelle Pickett, born in 1969, 3000 10th Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Phillip B. Cooper, born in 1982, 115 41st St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Paul McKinnis, born in 1982, 3222 Grandview Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Nicholas Ballou, born in 1997, 4662 Russell Topton Road, Toomsuba. Ballou is also charged with possession of marijuana.
• DUI/first other - Juwan W. King, born in 1994, 227 Mallard Dr., York, Ala. King is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Residential burglary
• 700 block of Scruggs Road, 7:17 a.m.
• 7600 block of Old 8th St. Road, 4:05 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Felony DUI - Koyderius Marquez Granger, 31, 9045 Ligon Drive, Meridian. Granger is also charged with disturbance of family, switched tag/license plate.
• Failure to pay - Regina Latasha Price, 45, 15162 Hwy. 15S, Decatur.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Brandy Leshay Steele, 42, 4918 21st St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Stolen vehicle
• Pine Drive South, Meridian.
Man with gun
• Katherine Drive, Lauderdale.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False call, Mosby Rd.
• Smoke/odor removal, 4th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• Vehicle fire, Interstate 59 (South, Lost Gap).
• Brush fire, North Lakeland-Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 49 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
