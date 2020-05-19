Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI - Haley M. Scott, born in 1999, 1946 22nd Ave. Heights, Meridian. Scott is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Simple assault - Katherine Robert, born in 1975, 3008 22nd St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Perry Mart, born in 1978, 105 Sam Rapp St., Gibson, La.
• Public drunk - Jerico Clark, born in 1976, homeless.
• DUI/other - Tyeshia Thedford, born in 1992, 2427 4th Ave. Apt. 4D, Meridian.
• Statutory rape - Stephan Overtree, born in 1999, 2705 St. Luke St., Meridian.
• Armed robbery - Kenmonte Wooten, 19, 2525 36th St., Meridian. Wooten is also charged with aggravated assault.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 5200 block of Hwy. 493, 3:01 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 9:10 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 7:45 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Jonathan Micheal Davis, 38, 201 South Foster Drive, Tupelo. Davis is also charged with no license tag, careless driving.
• DUI/other substance - Bill Johnson Jr., 43, 494 CR 133, Quitman. Johnson Jr. is also charged with no liability insurance, expired tag.
• DUI/second offense - Kevin A. Randle, 50, 200 23rd St., Meridian. Randle is also charged with driving without headlights, no liability insurance, no driver’s license.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Lock-in, Hwy. 39N.
• Excessive heat/scorch, Interstate 20.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Poplar Springs Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Assist, Long Creek Road (Southeast).
• Assist, Aycock Road (Long Creek).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 50 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.