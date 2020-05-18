Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Fleeing or eluding law enforcement - Brandon Sanders, born in 1990, 101 Doc Gully Lane Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Sonjan Stidmon, born in 1966, 3516 2nd St., Meridian.
• Embezzlement - Tatyana Rush, born in 1999, 6212 Walnut St., Meridian.
• DUI/other- James J. Hodges, born in 1997, 2015 Mosby Road, Apt. D3, Meridian. Hodges is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Shoplifting - Hunter S. Puckett, born in 1981, 4087 Mallard Drive, Lauderdale.
• Disorderly conduct - Richard Hickman, born in 1992, 3403 Parkway Blvd., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Kedarius Portis, born in 1994, 801 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Khirey Portis, born in 1996, 801 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Martha Bundrum, born in 1971, 2629 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Jeffrey A. Hunter, born in 1970, 1213 17th St., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Jacquan A. Godette, born in 1994, 681 CR 292, Pachuta. Godette is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Disturbing the peace - Herbie Jenkins, born in 1995, 5504 30th Place, Meridian.
• Possession of controlled substance - Holly Giddens, born in 1989, 606 16th St. Apt. J8, Meridian. Giddens is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/other - Dentrey Jones, born in 1989, 360 3rd Place, Meridian.
• Petit larceny, born in 2001, 761 Harper Road, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Brian T. Dixon, born in 1982, 1006 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Sherika Dixon, born in 1991, 1006 Church Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Howard D. Jenkins, born in 1971, 3416 Kites Ave., Pearl.
• DUI - Kenneth B. Fleming, born in 1991, 2286 Old Wire Road, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Beyonika Lewis, born in 1978, 2007 20th Ave., Meridian. Lewis is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/other - Marcus D. Wright, born in 1975, 1520 25th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Kawaski D. Capers, born in 1981, 350 Oscar Gray Road, Butler, Ala. Capers is also charged with a possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Simple assault/threat - Lakeith Jones, born in 1990, 4313 Hooper St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Ridge L. Rogers, born in 1991, 3822 Davis St., Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Bobby Rush, born in 1978, 2610 Highland Park Drive, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Brontarious D. Hersey, born in 1991, 2214 28th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Robbery
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 8:35 a.m.
• 2400 block of 4th Ave., 11:20 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1000 block of 45th Ave., 9:24 p.m.
• 1900 block of 42nd Ave., 10:32 a.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Road, 3:02 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2400 block of Old Marion Road, 10:29 a.m.
Shootings
• 3800 block of 11th St., 10:45 p.m.
• 4600 block of 8th St., 8:32 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Bad check/felony - Curtis Keyes Jr., 63, 500 MLK Drive, Newton.
• Probation violation/parole - Leon Mason, 57, 2914 Saint Andrews St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Dontelyus Donnie McAllister, 40, 920 42nd Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Ashton Michelle Moulds, 28, 4068 Homestead Road, Lot 13, Meridian. Moulds is also charged with suspended drivers license, no liability insurance, expired tag, disorderly conduct/failure to obey law enforcement officer, child endangerment/two counts.
• DUI/first offense - Abraham Patrick Portis, 49, 3146 E Cook Road, Meridian. Portis is also charged with no license tag, no liability insurance, expired drivers license.
• DUI/first offense - Jennifer Lee Rowell, 36, 3229 Old Hwy. 19 SE, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Theft
• Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Cuba Road, Lauderdale.
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Missing person
• Katherine Drive, Lauderdale.
Suspicious vehicle
• Skyland Drive, Meridian.
Accident/intoxicated driver
• Long Creek-Shiloh Vimville, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• Hooper St.-47th Ave.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Lock-in, Old Marion Road.
• Vehicle accident, Willow Bend Drive.
• False alarm, 8th Ave.
• False alarm, 15th Court.
• Excessive heat/scorch burns, State Blvd.
• False alarm, D St.
• Heat from short circuit wiring, Roebuck Drive.
• Vehicle accident, 24th St.
• Vehicle fire, 6th St.
• Brush/grass fire, 64th Ave.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Whitaker (Southeast, Long Creek, Russell).
• Motor vehicle accident, East Parkway South (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Old 8th St. Rd. North (Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle with injuries, Long Creek Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
