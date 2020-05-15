Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Willful trespassing - Ricky Floyd, born in 1964, 1900 24th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Dana N. Landrum, born in 1987, 4533 Dr. Brock Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Dekeisha Martin, born in 1997, 1168 Clark Road, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Thomas L. Jenkins, born in 2000, 514 39th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Brandon Sanders, born in 1990, 4815 Pacific Ave., Meridian. Sanders is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 22nd Ave. Heights, 9:36 a.m.
Shootings
• 500 block of 39th Ave., 12:28 p.m.
• 500 block of 11th Ave., 12:49 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 8 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• DUI/first offense - Travis Ford Bethea, 26, 1224 61st Court, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Alessa Faith Weaver, 5007 Hwy. 19N, Meridian. Weaver is also charged with careless driving, no liability insurance.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday.
Vandalism
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Briarwood Road, Meridian.
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Alpine Way, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• Windmill Drive-11th Ave., Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• State Blvd. Ext.-Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Thursday through Friday.
• Vehicle accident, 19th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 38 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
