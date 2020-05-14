Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Controlled substance violations - Anthony Hopson, born in 1989, 2126 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Murder - Javirus Page, born in 1997, 3201 25th St., Meridian. Page is also charged with aggravated assault.
• Willful trespassing - Priscilla Cole, born in 1985, 200 North Hills St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Lee O. Sanders, born in 1982, 908 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Public drunk - James Johnson, born in 1980, 908 Church Ave., Meridian.
• Shooting inside city limits - Joseph L. Arrington, born in 1993, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Ernell Hailes, born in 1966, 28 Sunset Rd., Laurel. Hailes is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Donnika Arrington, born in 1991, 3709 10th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Charles L. Brown, born in 1989, 1608 10th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second - Forrolder Howell, born in 1987, 6015 Sumpter 9 Cuba, Ala.
• DUI/other - William Bracken, born in 1999, 8225 Sycamore Creek, Meridian.
• DUI/other - Deskio Harris, born in 1983, 3820 40th Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Robbery
• 2100 block of 14th St., 2:58 p.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 26th Ave., 11:42 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 9 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.
• Possession of weapon by convicted felon - Adam Donnell James, 31, 2704 Valley Rd., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday.
Suspicious vehicle
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Causeyville-Whynot Road, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Will Garrett Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Wednesday through Thursday.
• False alarm, 6th St.
• False alarm, 25th Ave.
• Equipment malfunction, C St.
• Vehicle accident, Lake Drive.
• Building fire, 42nd Ave.
• Police matter, 22nd Ave., South.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 56th Ct.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 44 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
