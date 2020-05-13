Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of firearm - Scottie Lavell Williams, 28, 2015 Mosby Road, Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Khirey K. Portis, born in 1996, 1707 14th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Kolbie Sheffield, born in 1997, 1116 6th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Kerry Squires, born in 1961, 114 Pecan Circle, Quitman.
• Domestic violence - Justin T. Odom, born in 1979, 8269 Van Zyverden Road, Meridian.
• Shooting inside the city - Naftal Rojas, born in 2000, 604 58th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other - Robert E. Dalton, born in 1973, 6367 Blind Brown Road, Bailey.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Elizabeth D. Klemme, born in 1994, 2725 Warrant Town Road, DeKalb. Dalton is also charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• Domestic violence - Kacy J. Reed, born in 1979, 3116 Valley St., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Remi C. Thompson, born in 1992, 3116 Valley St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
• Probation violation/parole - Donnie Brownridge, 24, 107 71st Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Theft
• Baylor Road, Meridian.
• King Road, Meridian.
• East Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Sandflat Road, Meridian.
Suspicious vehicle/person
• Hwy. 80W, Meridian.
Vandalism
• Causeyville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Tuesday through Wednesday.
• Unauthorized burning, 5th Ave.
• Unauthorized burning, 36th St.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
