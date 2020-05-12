Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• Motor vehicle theft/two counts - Carol Lynn Rolison Davis, 50, 189 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Weapon, possession of by felon - Henry James Pruitt III, 26, 4804 30th St., Meridian. Pruitt. III is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle.
• Robbery - Robert Andrew Walker, 39, homeless.
• Armed robbery - Kenmonte Wooten, born in 2000, 2525 36th St., Meridian. Wooten is also charged with aggravated assault.
• Disorderly conduct - Willie E. Starks, born in 1982, 712 46th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first - Mateo Perez, born in 1987, 5845 Ridgewood Road, Jackson.
• DUI/refusal - Robert L. Holland, born in 1967, 8222 King Road, Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Angelica LeJeune, born in 1993, 3741 Dillard Road, Meridian. LeJeune is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Giving false information - Charlene Farrington, born in 1981, 1999 Sam Lackey Road, Meridian. Farrington is also charged with trespassing, shoplifting.
• Violation of protection order - Bernard Roland, born in 1979, homeless. Roland is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Public drunk - Hunter R. Cottles, born in 1999, 8777 Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville. Cottles is also charged with destroying city property, willful trespassing, animals responsibility of owner.
• Public drunk - Brian Swain, born in 1989, 5021 3rd Place, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Commercial burglary
• 2500 block of Hwy. 39N, 9:06 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
• DUI/first offense - Crystal Gayle Bunyard, 42, 1096 Lost Horse Road, Meridian. Bunyard is also charged with parking violations.
• DUI/other substance - Michael Ryan Chambliss, 30, 3612 Davis St., Meridian. Chambliss is also charged with seat belt violation, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, no license tag, False ID information, possession of weapon by convicted felon.
• DUI/third offense - Jerrico Rodricks Williams, 41, 4221 20th St., Meridian. Williams is also charged with Felony DUI.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Tuesday.
Suspicious vehicle
• 24th Ave., Meridian.
Theft
• Bolen Long Creek Road, Meridian.
Burglary
• Okatibbee Dam Road, Collinsville.
Vandalism
• Green Loop Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Ponta Hills Road-Hwy. 39N, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 30th Ave.-2nd St., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Brush/grass fire, 43rd St.
• Vehicle accident, Jimmie Rodgers Memorial Drive.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Monday through Tuesday.
• Structure fire, Hwy. 493 (Bailey, Northeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 47 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
