Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Disorderly conduct - Michael A. Henderson, born in 1975, 1525 MLK Drive, Meridian. Henderson is also charged with interfering with police.
• Disorderly conduct - Elizabeth D. Klemme, born in 1994, 2725 Warren Town Road, DeKalb. Klemme is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• DUI/third offense - Rodrick G. Rankin, born in 1975, 1801 24th St. Apt. C2, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Murphy Lanier, born in 1972, 3005 7th St. Apt. 20, Meridian.
• DUI /second offense - Centauri L. Collins, born in 1994, 1116 26th Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Disorderly conduct - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St., Meridian. Roland is also charged with public drunk.
• Public drunk - Cledarius L. McConnell, born in 1989, 2014 19th St., Meridian. McConnell is also charged with disturbance of the peace.
• DUI/first offense - Robert E. Dalton, born in 1973, 6367 Blind Brown Road, Bailey.
• DUI/first other - Teashley J. Collins, born in 1991, 2116 15th Ave., Meridian. Collins is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• Public drunk - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 1425 17th St., Meridian.
• DUI/first other - Chubby C. Alford, born in 1989, 1409 15th St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Labraizzner S.Thomas, born in 1991, 1409 15th St., Meridian.
• Malicious mischief - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 2305 D St. Apt. 1, Meridian.
• DUI/first refusal - Christopher D. Jones, born in 1988, 10790 Hwy. 39N, Daleville. Jones is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• DUI/second refusal - Jalil W. Hammond, born in 1991, 103 Chalice Drive, Elkton, MD.
• Willful trespassing - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Jamarious D. Burton, born in 1989, 2305 D St., Meridian. Burton is also charged with public profanity.
• Disorderly conduct - Joshua A. Jones, born in 1984, 3309 State Blvd., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Bernard C. Roland, born in 1979, 2700 St. Andrews St., Meridian.
• Possession of paraphernalia - Jesse L. Hearne, born in 1983, 17574 Chunky Duffee Road, Little Rock, Miss.
• Disorderly conduct - Quadarius Johnson, born in 1990, 104 Appleton Blvd. Stockbridge, Ga.
• DUI/first other - Drew A. Spann, born in 1986, 546 Ponta Hills Road, Meridian.
• Felon carrying concealed weapon - Henry J. Pruitt, born in 1993, 2217 25th Ave., Meridian. Pruitt is also charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Friday.
Robbery
• 400 block of 65th Ave., 2:08 p.m.
Commercial burglary
• 4300 block of 8th St., 3:05 a.m.
• 3400 block of 8th St., 11:22 p.m.
Church burglary
• 800 block of C St., 12:49 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1700 block of Tommy Webb Drive,12:51 p.m.
• 2300 block of North Frontage Road, 8:49 p.m.
• 2300 block of Front St., 11:28 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 900 block of 42nd Ave., 7:31 a.m.
Shootings
• 1800 block of 14th St., 12:30 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 31 shots fired calls but when officers arrived. On scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday.
• Probation violation/parole - Jamarious D’Angelo Burton, 30, 814 64th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Labraizzner Thomas, 28, 1409 15th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday.
Stolen vehicle
• Hwy. 495, Meridian.
Burglary
• Jeffery Acres Rd. N, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Old Country Club Rd.
• Vehicle fire, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Building fire, Poplar Springs Dr.
• Outside fire, 10th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Interstate 20.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls Friday through Monday.
• Structure fire, Hwy., 493 (Bailey, Northeast, Marion).
• Structure fire, Mini Farm Rd. (Long Creek, Clarkdale, Southeast).
• Brush fire, Burrage Rd. (Meehan, Lost Gap).
• Motor vehicle accident, Wright Spur Rd. (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 48 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
