The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• DUI/other substance - Hunter Freeman, 26, 12191 Sharp Road, Collinsville.
• Simple assault - Ricky Lynn Gressett, 61, 12274 Hwy. 494, Collinsville.
Update
• Christopher Thomas Coffman pleaded not guilty to reckless driving and disturbance of family, according to court documents. Charges were dismissed on both counts on March 10, 2020, in Lauderdale County Justice Court by Judge Paul E. Earley, according to court documents. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, that Coffman, then 33, of West Crescent Lake Road, Meridian was charged with reckless driving and disturbance of family.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday through Thursday:
Chase in progress
• Hwy. 145-Arrow Lake Road, Meridian.
Accident
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday through Thursday:
• Assist, West Hwy. 80 (Lost Gap, Meehan).
• Fire, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
