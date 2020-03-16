Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Simple assault - Vera Boyd, born in 1944, 616 33rd Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Kenneth Snowden, born in 1961, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 124, Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Jarikious Q. Harris, born in 2002, 2015 Mosby Road Apt. J4, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Ryan J. Smith, born in 1983, 3431 69th Ave., Meridian.
• Disturbing the peace - Danna Jones, born in 1992, 10641 Rd. 604, Philadelphia.
• DUI/first offense - Stephen K. Sharp, born in 1963, 4414 37th St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with willful trespassing, trespassing.
• DUI/refusal - Dempson Robinson, born in 1957, 220 Lindsey Drive, Jackson.
• Domestic violence - Shanice Perry, born in 1993, 506 Front St., Apt. B5, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Princess Taylor, born in 1983, 2912 36th Ave., Meridian. Taylor is also charged with simple assault on a minor, trespassing.
• Domestic violence - Herbert Testerman, born in 1989, homeless. Testerman is also charged with possession of paraphernalia.
• Malicious mischief - Tia T. Terrell, born i 1995, 4611 Paulding St., Meridian.
• Public drunk - Jerico M. Clark, born in 1976, 2406 State Blvd., Meridian. Clark is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/first other - Antonio D. Clay, born in 2000, 803 29th St. Apt. 1814, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Roderick Wiley, born in 1988, 3319 Davis St., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Gregory L. Thompson, born in 1988, 5078 Hwy. 145, Meridian.
• DUI/refusal - Cedric Silliman, born in 1984, 2611 Green Loop Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Julie Baskin, born in 1974, 4876 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian. Baskin is also charged with trespassing.
• Public drunk - Michael A. Boyd, born in 1971, 4121 10th St. Apt. 1506, Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Darryl Hampton, born in 1973, 2200 28th Ave., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Roger D. Jacks, born in 1979, 626 21st St. Apt. 24, Meridian. Jacks is also charged with public profanity.
• Domestic violence - Raheem R. Collier, born in 1991, 4855 A McDade Road, Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Commercial burglary
• 4800 block of Poplar Springs Drive, 12:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicles
• 3100 block of Hwy. 39 North, 9:34 a.m.
• 1300 block of North Lakeland Drive, 12:52 a.m.
Auto burglary
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 9:27 a.m.
• 100 block of South Frontage Road, 2:02 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 36th Ave., 6:08 p.m.
Shootings
• 4500 block of Paulding St., 12:11 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 14 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• Suspended driver’s license - Mikel Shade Denson, 27, 6076 Woodland Ridge Road, Meridian. Denson is also charged with careless driving.
• Suspended driver’s license - Larkees Ford, 24, 3309 31st St., Meridian. Ford is also charged with seat belt violation, child restraint law.
• Possession of controlled substance - Jacquis L. Houston, 23, 205 43rd Ave., Meridian. Houston is also charged with probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - Ajah Milan Jones, 21, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with switched tag/license plate, no driver’s license, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - Lamarcus L. Lockhart, 29, 2228 41st Ave., Meridian. Lockhart is also charged with no license tag.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Sherri Renae McAllister, 41, 100 Greenfield, Livingston, Ala.
• Expired driver’s license - Michael Harold McDonald, 48, 3147 Office Lake Road, Meridian. McDonald is also charged with expired license tag.
• No driver’s license - Erica Lynn McWilliams, 23, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 84, Meridian. McWilliams is also charged with insurance card law in vehicle.
• Suspended driver’s license - Freddie Edward Nickles, 58, 311 Knight Parker Road, Meridian. Nickles is also charged with stoplights, careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - Demario Tyrice Pack, 30, 5959 Luther Ray Cobb Road, Lauderdale. Pack is also charged with obstructing traffic, no driver’s license, no liability insurance, possession of cocaine.
• No driver’s license - Robert Lee Reed III, 25, 2914 Mt. Barton Place, Meridian. Reed III is also charged with careless driving, seat belt violation.
• Suspended driver’s license - Joseph Daniel Reynolds, 40, 1640 K Ave., Meridian. Reynolds is also charged with expired tag/license plate, no liability insurance, careless driving, no motorcycle endorsement.
• No driver’s license - Kay McKenzie Rose, 18, 139 CR 167, Meridian. Rose is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance.
• Failure to register as a sex offender/noncompliant - John Paul Smith, 52, 1306 12th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Rometra W. Stribling, 20, 4401 40th Ave., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Jonathan L. Tamayo, 25, 4605 Arthur St., Meridian. Tamayo is also charged with driving without headlights.
• Carjacking/unarmed, Jadaisha S. Tubbs, 24, 2204 48th Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of drugs while in possession of a firearm/two counts - Roderick Timothy Wiley II, 31, 3319 Davis St., Meridian. Wiley II is also charged with trafficking in a controlled substance/two counts, felon in possession of a firearm/two counts, probation violation/parole.
• DUI/first offense - Van R. Wilson, 59, 10151 Weldwood Drive, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Krystal Dawn Wolverton, 33, 194 Woodland Drive, Stonewall.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Stop suspicious
• 10th Ave.-16th St.
• 29th Ave.-15th St.
• Hwy. 39 North-B St.
Rape or attempted rape
• Skyland Dr., Meridian.
Missing person
• Evergreen St., Collinsville.
Vandalism
• Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Cuba Road, Lauderdale.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
March 13
• Gas leak, St. Paul St.
March 14
• False alarm, Wile Road.
• Bomb scare, 2nd St. South.
• Lock-in, North Frontage Road.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 8th St.
• Medical assist, 40th St.
• Vehicle accident, 24th St.
March 15
• Unauthorized burning, 29th Ave.
• False alarm, Hwy. 39 North.
• False alarm, 33rd Place.
• Outside fire, South Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
March 14
• Motor vehicle, Interstate 20 (Toomsuba).
• Brush fire, Russell-Topton Road. (Toomsuba).
• Motor vehicle, Wildcat Road.
March 15
• Motor vehicle, Dogwood Lake Road (Northeast).
• Assist, W. Lauderdale Road (Collinsville).
• Emergency medical service call, Townsend Byrd Road (Martin).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 45 emergency runs Monday at 2 p.m.
