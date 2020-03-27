Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.
• Domestic violence/simple assault - Earlie Junior Ragsdale, 27, 4610 20th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:
Accident
• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.
Theft
• Centerhill-Martin Road, Collinsville.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:
• Brushfire, Hwy. 11 South (South, Meehan).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.
