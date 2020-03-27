Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday and 8:43 a.m. Friday.

• Domestic violence/simple assault - Earlie Junior Ragsdale, 27, 4610 20th St., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday through Friday:

Accident

• Hwy. 11/80, Meridian.

Theft

• Centerhill-Martin Road, Collinsville.

The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday through Friday:

• Brushfire, Hwy. 11 South (South, Meehan).

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Friday at 2 p.m.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags