Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Tiawauna Latice Bourrage, 43, 4100 35th Ave., Meridian.
• Failure to appear/two counts - Veronica Denise Campbell, 34, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 70, Lauderdale.
• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Carol Lynn Rolison Davis, 49, 193 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Laquan Akeem Fluker, 26, 3910 36th St., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with weapon possession of by felon.
• DUI - Markee Demon Jones, 40, 1011 33rd Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with careless driving.
• Abuse and/or battery of child - Brittany King, 23, 10950 Jefferson Hwy. New Orleans, La.
• Burglary-dwelling house - Jeremy Adam Mathis, 28, 196 Horeb Road, Meridian.
• Simple assault - William Ray Parker, 48, 1628 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Michael Glenn Payne, 44, 25 South Main, DeKalb.
• Possession of methamphetamine - Deanna Nicole Ruff, 37, 5715 Omitted Road, Meridian.
• Felon in possession of a firearm - Craig Monroe Toole, 26, 2436 Highland Ave., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Thursday:
Stop suspicious
• Hwy. 19 North-B St., Meridian.
• 18th Ave., Meridian.
• Hwy. 39 North-Old Country Club, Meridian.
Burglary
• Cedar Lake Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:
March 17
• False alarm, 63rd St.
• Outside fire, 15th Place.
March 18
• False alarm, Grandview Ave.
• Grass fire, 33rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.