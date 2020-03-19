Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Monday and 8:43 a.m. Thursday.

• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Tiawauna Latice Bourrage, 43, 4100 35th Ave., Meridian.

• Failure to appear/two counts - Veronica Denise Campbell, 34, 10415 Rabbit Road, Lot 70, Lauderdale.

• Motor vehicle theft/felony - Carol Lynn Rolison Davis, 49, 193 Mt. Horeb Road, Meridian.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Laquan Akeem Fluker, 26, 3910 36th St., Meridian. Fluker is also charged with weapon possession of by felon.

• DUI - Markee Demon Jones, 40, 1011 33rd Ave., Meridian. Jones is also charged with careless driving.

• Abuse and/or battery of child - Brittany King, 23, 10950 Jefferson Hwy. New Orleans, La.

• Burglary-dwelling house - Jeremy Adam Mathis, 28, 196 Horeb Road, Meridian.

• Simple assault - William Ray Parker, 48, 1628 Hwy. 19 South, Meridian.

• Felon in possession of a firearm/two counts - Michael Glenn Payne, 44, 25 South Main, DeKalb.

• Possession of methamphetamine - Deanna Nicole Ruff, 37, 5715 Omitted Road, Meridian.

• Felon in possession of a firearm - Craig Monroe Toole, 26, 2436 Highland Ave., Meridian.

Incident Reports

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Monday through Thursday:

Stop suspicious

• Hwy. 19 North-B St., Meridian.

• 18th Ave., Meridian.

• Hwy. 39 North-Old Country Club, Meridian.

Burglary

• Cedar Lake Drive, Meridian.

Fire Runs

The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Tuesday through Wednesday:

March 17

• False alarm, 63rd St.

• Outside fire, 15th Place.

March 18

• False alarm, Grandview Ave.

• Grass fire, 33rd Ave.

• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 North.

Ambulance Runs

Metro Ambulance reported 39 emergency runs Thursday at 2 p.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags