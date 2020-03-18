Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Shoplifting - Papillion J. Rankin, born in 1991, 1069 White Store Road, Collinsville.
• Domestic violence - Jasmine Lemon, born in 1990, 2912 36th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Patrick Mann, born in 1974, homeless.
• DUI - Darron D. Miller, born in 1990, 1923 Obie Clark Ave., Meridian.
• Possession of marijuana - Rodney Hall, born in 1993, 5210 27th St., Meridian. Hall is also charged with disorderly conduct, public profanity.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Tuesday to Wednesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1700 block of Hwy. 39 North, 9:05 a.m.
• 700 block of 23rd Ave., 1:07 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 2900 block of 13th St., 4:31 p.m.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 40 emergency runs Wednesday at 2 p.m.
