Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 10: and 6 a.m.Wednesday, March 11:
• Simple assault-Marvin Warren, born 1970, 3838 35th St., Meridian.
• DUI/fist,other-Jerry C.Jones, born 1996, 2427 Ave.Apt 10C,Meridian.
• DUI/fourth offense-Marcus Wright, born 1975, 200 North Hills St. Apt.23 B, Meridian. Wright is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• Public drunk-Michael D. Griggs, born 1988, 2305 D. Street Apt.A6, Meridian.
• Resisting arrest-Demarcus Atterberry, born 1989,139 Gilbert Lane, Stonewall. Atterberry is also charged with escaping custody.
• DUI/fist,other-Robert W. Olson, born 1985,2751 Hwy.63 Waynesboro.
• DUI/fist, refusal- Kendrick Anderson, born 1988, 106 29th Ave. Alley, Meridian.
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents for Tuesday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 11:
Armed robbery
• 2900 block of South Frontage Road.
Stolen vehicles
• 1700 block of Hwy.496.
• 3700 block of Highland Ave.
Shootings
• Meridian police responded to 1 shots fired calls, but when officers arrived on the scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following arrests between 8:44 a.m. Tuesday, March 10 and 8:43 a.m.Wednesday, March 11:
• Expired tag-Thomas Micheal Campbell,23, 652 West North Street, Meridian. Campbell is also charged with possession of marijuana/first offense and DUI/first offense.
• Probation violation/parole- Dustin Trent Malone,35, 10401 Road 1339, Philadelphia.
• Hold outside agency/law enforcement-Joshua McCullouch,36,311 Emerald Cove, Flowood. McCullouch is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
• No license tag-Bon Ryan Sonak,28,1801 24th St. D2. Sonak is also charged with seat belt sheriff’s office, no driver’s license and no liability insurance.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department reported the following incidents Tuesday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 11:
Burglary
• Hwy.80 West Meridian.
• Linton Road, Meridian.
Theft
• Jay Drive, Enterprise.
• Morgan Road, Meridian.
Meet complainant
• Collinsville Road, Collinsville.
• Zero Road, Meridian.
Intoxicated driver
• 22nd Ave. at North Frontage Road, Meridian.
Reserved
• Pine Forest Road, Chunky.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Department reported the following calls from Tuesday, March 10 to Wednesday, March 11:
• Emergency medical service call- Lake Cove Drive.
• False alarm-33rd St.
• False call-Hwy.45 North
• False alarm-29th Ave.
Metro Ambulance reported 25 emergency runs Wednesday 1:42 p.m.
