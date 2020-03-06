Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Thursday, March 5, and 6 a.m. Friday, March 6:
• Contempt of court - Christopher Sean Holliman, 47, 7921 CR 514, Meridian.
• Aggravated assault - Shancortne McCain, 24, 3830 PSD, Meridian. McCain is also charged with burglary/dwelling house.
• Shoplifting - Patrick Martin, born in 1976, 518 Henley Ave., Philadelphia.
• Simple assault - Raigan Renfrow, born in 1995, 8970 E Parkway Lane, Lauderdale.
• Shoplifting - William R. Oglesby, born in 1961, 47 CR 487, Meridian. Oglesby is also charged with trespassing.
• Stalking - Kyshari J. Dubose, born in 1995, 10527 Woods Road, Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Reginald L. Christian, born in 1987, 124 3rd Ave. South, Meridian.
• DUI/first offense - Houston D. Ford, born in 1978, 1441 50th Ave., Meridian.
• Simple assault - Deghanda Holt, born in 1977, 324 5th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michelle L. Dean, born in 1984, 2219 25th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Tymore Pearson, born in 1994, 2821 15th Place, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Mason Howard, born in 1993, 1500 44th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/first/other - Cedrico Green, born in 1994, 529 55th Ave., Meridian.
• DUI/second/other - Corey Chambers, born in 1991, 8325 Poplar Springs Drive, Lot 38, Meridian. Chambers is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/first - Casonya Ellis, born in 1978, 120 Congregate Road, Newton.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, March 5, to Friday, March 6:
Residential burglary
• 1800 block of 24th St., 6:55 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Thursday, March 5, and 8:43 a.m. Friday, March 6.
• No driver’s license - Franchesca Nicole Bennett, 32, 2704 Valley Road, Lot 98, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Corey Tyrell Chambers, 28, 8325 Poplar Springs Drive, Meridian. Chambers is also charged with fleeing and eluding in a motor vehicle/two counts, disorderly conduct/failure to obey a law enforcement officer, failure to signal/two counts, disregard of traffic device/three counts, improper passing.
• Credit card/intent to defraud/felony - Jacqueline Kay Dickerson, 32, 290 Peachtree St., Kosciusko.
• Failure to appear - Toriano Dubose Jr., 26, 2218 34th Ave., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Koyderius Marquez Granger, 31, 5265 Water Valley Road, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Joellen Lindsey Jason, 33, 5714 Manning St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Lavaris Antonio Portis, 35, 6929 Lauderdale-Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
• DUI/first offense - Howard Scott Straley, 79, 701 South Main St., Newton.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Thursday, March 5:
Stop suspicious
• Grand Ave.-Saint Paul St., Meridian.
• Interstate 20/59 West-153 exit, Meridian.
Burglary
• Charlie Dunn Rd., Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Thursday, March 5:
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 19 North.
• False alarm, 24th Ave.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, 24th Ave.
• Building fire, 29th Ave.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 41 emergency runs Friday, March 5, at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.