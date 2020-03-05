Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, and 6 a.m. Thursday, March 5:
• Shoplifting - Curtis D. Scott, born in 1976, 1308 43rd Ave., Meridian. Scott is also charged with willful trespassing.
• Disorderly conduct - Kevin Armstrong, born in 1964, 2723 La Jolla Court, Glenn Heights, Texas.
• DUI/first offense - Bessie M. Rhoney, born in 1968, 11295 Hill Thompson Road, Collinsville.
• DUI/first offense - Robert L. Triplett Jr., born in 1979, 1820 35th Ave., Meridian. Triplett Jr. is also charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, March 4, to Thursday, March 5:
Residential burglary
• 1300 block of 46th Ave. at 8:31 p.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, there was not any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, and 8:43 a.m. Thursday, March 5.
• DUI/other substance - Joe Dylan Davenport, 23, 6417 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Contempt of court - Antonyio J. Donwell, 19, 1719 Hwy. 19N, Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - Tonya Renee Harris, 41, 9th Ave., Meridian.
• MS Compulsory School Attendance Law - Yolanda Tashell McCoy, 42, 200 23rd St., Meridian.
• Probation violation/parole - John Brewer Moffett, 45, Sober Living 20th St., Meridian.
• Shoplifting/second offense - Curtis Dale Scott, 43, 2608 17th St., Meridian. Scott is also charged with trespassing/willful.
• Probation violation/parole - John Henry Wallace, 54, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Tobias Murrad Williams, 24, 4450 35th Ave., Meridian. Williams is also charged with possession of marijuana in vehicle.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Wednesday, March 4:
Stop suspicious
• 22nd Ave. South, Meridian.
• John C. Stennis Drive, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Wednesday, March 4:
• Vehicle accident, North Frontage Road.
• Vehicle accident, State Boulevard.
• Vehicle accident, King Road.
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 31 emergency runs Thursday, March 5, at 2 p.m.
